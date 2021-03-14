(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced the appointment of Anthony Moraleja to the Pike County Court.
Moraleja, of Waverly, will assume office on March 22, 2021, and will be replacing Judge Paul Price, who has been elected to a different bench. Moraleja will need to run for election in November 2022 in order to complete the unexpired term ending December 31, 2024.
Moraleja served as Pike County Assistant Prosecutor since 2007. Previously, Moraleja served as Magistrate at the Waverly Mayor’s Court for seven years. Moraleja's experience includes additional legal work at the Ohio Public Defender’s Office in Pike County, as well as 27 years of legal work in the private sector. Moraleja also served in the United State Marine Corps and Corps Reserve.
Moraleja holds a Juris Doctorate from the University of Cincinnati College of Law. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Psychology from The Ohio State University.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.