More than 1,900 students graduated with bachelor's, master's or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for summer semester 2020. Students included:

Stephanie Hudnell of Waverly graduated with a Associate in Applied Business.

Erin Kritzwiser of Waverly  graduated with a Master of Education.

Taylor Oberer of Waverly graduated with a Master of Social Work.

Sydney Roberts Kempton of Waverly graduated with a Bachelor of Arts.

Kelsey Shepherd of Piketon graduated with a Bachelor of Specialized Studies.

Corbin Stockham of Lucasville graduated with a Master of Science.

Kevin Upton of Waverly graduated with a Master of Science.

The graduates represented many areas of the United States and an abundance of countries, including: Vietnam, China, Chile, Iran, Mexico, and Great Britain.

