More than 1,900 students graduated with bachelor's, master's or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for summer semester 2020. Students included:
Stephanie Hudnell of Waverly graduated with a Associate in Applied Business.
Erin Kritzwiser of Waverly graduated with a Master of Education.
Taylor Oberer of Waverly graduated with a Master of Social Work.
Sydney Roberts Kempton of Waverly graduated with a Bachelor of Arts.
Kelsey Shepherd of Piketon graduated with a Bachelor of Specialized Studies.
Corbin Stockham of Lucasville graduated with a Master of Science.
Kevin Upton of Waverly graduated with a Master of Science.
The graduates represented many areas of the United States and an abundance of countries, including: Vietnam, China, Chile, Iran, Mexico, and Great Britain.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.