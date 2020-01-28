As part of the Ohio Department of Transportation – District 9’s Planning Department, the district’s Environmental Office is seeking public input for the partial relocation of CR 9 (Grassy Fork Road) and construction of a new structure over Sunfish Creek.
PIK-CR 9-5.29 (PID: 106540) — It is proposed to relocate 2,015 feet of CR 9 (Grassy Fork Road) and build a new structure over Sunfish Creek. The project is located in a rural area of Mifflin Township.
The existing structure was built in 1955. The existing structure will be removed after the new roadway and structure are completed.
Sunfish Creek is a perennial stream that is in the Scioto River drainage basin. Within the project area Sunfish Creek has drainage area of 37.3 mi².
As of the current plans the project will require approximately 3.007 acres of permanent right-of-way. The permanent right-of-way is located along agricultural fields, residential lawns and stream channel. As of the current plans the project will require approximately 0.131 acres of temporary right-of-way. The temporary right-of-way is located along agricultural fields and field drives.
No homes or businesses will be removed by the project.
Traffic will be maintained at all times on the existing roadway.
The funding for the project is 80% Federal and 20% Local. The environmental commitment date is 4/1/2020. The project is currently expected to be awarded 7/1/2021.
Written comments should be submitted by Feb. 10, 2020, or the deadline date that is posted on the website, to: Greg Manson, ODOT District 9 Environmental Supervisor P.O. Box 467; 650 Eastern Avenue, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601 E-Mail: greg.manson@dot.state.oh.us
The environmental review, consultation, and other actions required by applicable federal environmental laws for these projects are being, or have been, carried out by ODOT pursuant to 23 U.S.C. 327 and a Memorandum of Understanding dated June 6, 2018, and executed by FHWA and ODOT.
