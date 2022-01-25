1. Wilkin issues statement on Intel coming to Licking County
State Rep. Shane Wilkin, R-Hillsboro, issued the following statement on Tuesday following last week’s announcement of Intel’s plan to invest $20 billion for a new semiconductor plant in Licking County:
“I’m thrilled to hear Intel’s announcement to build the world’s largest chip manufacturing facility right here in the Buckeye State. The project will have a huge state-wide impact with the addition of 3,000 direct jobs and upwards of 17,000 indirect jobs. This plant will not only help with the nation-wide chip shortage, but it will also improve the safety and security of our state by reducing our dependence on foreign countries to supply us with this critical product. Congratulations to all who worked on this historic project, and thank you, Intel, for recognizing that Ohio truly is the place to be.”
2. AAA: Gas prices fall in southern Ohio; Crude oil prices still climbing
The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is four cents cheaper this week at $3.054 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This week's average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.054
Average price during the week of Jan. 18, 2022: $3.091
Average price during the week of Jan. 25, 2021: $2.324
3. Jan. 26 in History
On Jan. 26, 1861, Louisiana seceded from the Union. On Jan. 26, 1880, Douglas MacArthur, U.S. general in World War I, World War II and Korea, was born. On Jan. 26, 1969, California was declared a disaster area after two days of flooding and mudslides. On Jan. 26, 2005, Condoleezza Rice was appointed to the post of secretary of state. The post made her the highest ranking African-American woman ever to serve in a U.S. presidential cabinet.
This Day in History Information Courtesy of historynet.com.
