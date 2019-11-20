This week, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Forestry announced that the All-Purpose Vehicle (APV) area at Pike State Forest will expand by over 1,400 acres due to a recent land acquisition.
“This acquisition was purchased through the Division of Forestry’s State Recreational Vehicle Fund,” said Dan Balser, chief of the Ohio Division of Forestry. “We are pleased to let our APV-riding enthusiasts know that these acres will double the size of the APV area at Pike State Forest.”
The land was purchased using State and Recreational Vehicle funds, according to ODNR, and will total 1,405 acres of land (1,005 acres now and 400 acres in the next fiscal year), making it the “largest acquisition at Pike State Forest” using such funding.
“After new trails are constructed, the Ohio Division of Forestry will offer riders more than 40 miles of trails to enjoy at Pike State Forest,” according to Sarah Wickham, ODNR Communications. “The SRV fund is composed of APV registration money and is used to directly support the expansion, development, and maintenance of state APV trails in Ohio.”
Wickham adds that APV registrations “include four wheelers, dirt bikes, and side by sides.”
“Over the last seven years, the Ohio Division of Forestry has worked to acquire additional acres for APV trail expansion at Pike State Forest,” she said. “This past August, four miles of new trails, a shelter house, and an APV camping area were opened at the forest. Including Pike State Forest, there are four APV areas located on state forest land in Ohio. This includes a combined total of 50 miles of trails at Pike, Richland Furnace, Perry and Maumee state forests.”
APVs that are registered through the Bureau of Motor Vehicles are permitted to use the designated APV area, in addition to dual sport motorcycles bearing a standard registration and license plate.
“APVs are mandated by Ohio Administrative Code to be 62” or less in width to be allowed access to the state forest APV Area trails,” according to Wickham. “There are approximately 45,000 registered machines, including snowmobiles, in an average year in Ohio. Each of these registrations has contributed to the administration, maintenance, development, and expansion of state APV areas.”
For more information about Ohio’s APV areas, visit forestry.ohiodnr.gov/recreation . To register a machine to ride on state APV areas, visit bmv.ohio.gov/vr-other-APV.aspx or visit your local BMV office.
