WAVERLY MAYOR’S COURT
April 1-30, 2021
Angela N. Hereford of Lucasville - Failure to pay taxes (2X). Pled no contest. Convicted. $190 in court costs.
David C. Irvin of Wellston - Operating under suspension. Dismissed. No driver’s license. Pled no contest. Convicted. $100 fine. $95 in court costs. $100 in other fees.
Wilbert Jordan Jr of Portsmouth - Failure to appear. Dismissed.
Steven R. Lyons of Chillicothe - Failure to appear. Dismissed. Operating under suspension. Pled no contest. Convicted. $100 fine. $100 in other fees.
Dedra A. Odell of Chillicothe - Drug paraphernalia. Dismissed. Petty theft. Pled no contest. Convicted. Probation in lieu of jail time. $185 fine. $95 in court costs.
Tiffany M. Phillips of Jackson - Possession of controlled substance. Continued.
Cainen I. Spencer of McDermott - Failure to appear. Pled no contest. Dismissed at Pike County Court. $95 in court costs. $2.85 in other fees.
Olivia Starr of Waverly — Operating under suspension. Dismissed. No driver’s license. Pled no contest. Convicted. $100 fine. $95 in court costs.
Keisha R. Taylor of Portsmouth - Failure to appear. Pled no contest. Convicted. Probation in lieu of jail time. $185 fine. $95 in court costs.
Jacob P. Thompson of McDermott - Operating under suspension. Dismissed. No driver’s license. Pled no contest. Convicted. $100 fine. $95 in court costs.
Beth A. Underwood of Chillicothe - Petty theft. Pled guilty. Convicted. Probation in lieu of jail time. $185 fine. $95 in court costs. $150 in other fees.
PIKE COUNTY COURT
April 7, 2021
Joshua A. Johnson - Break/Enter. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. To be presented to grand jury. No cost to defendant.
Nancy A. Church - Litter. Pled guilty. Found guilty. One year standard probation. Defendant shall remove trash she left at the subject property. $100 fine.
Ryan T. Graves - Obstruction of official business. Pled no contest. Found guilty. One year standard probation. $100 in court costs.
April 8, 2021
Cody I. Jenkins - Marked lanes. Bond forfeiture. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $30 fine. $100 in court costs.
April 9, 2021
Billy J. Fields - Unauthorized use and criminal damages. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Six months standard probation. Defendant shall stay away from Leonard Cremeans. $100 in court costs.
Brandy L. Nichols - Disorderly conduct, unauthorized use (2X) and physical control. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Jail sentence concurrent with sentence imposed in other cases. $400 in court costs.
Brandy L. Nichols - Violation of protection order (2X) and child endangerment. Pled no contest. Found guilty. $200 in court costs.
Jeffrey S. Lansing - Driving under suspension — Financial Responsibility Act (2X). Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant is a third time offender within three years. Defendant shall serve 24 hours of community service as assigned by the probation officer. $200 in court costs.
Jeffrey S. Lansing - License forfeit. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall serve 16 hours of community service as assigned by the probation officer. $100 in court costs.
Jeffrey S. Lansing - Fictitious registration. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Christi L. Chandler - Assault. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall refrain from all contact with Tara Blair. $100 in court costs.
Cody I. Jenkins - Distracted driving. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice; completed distracted driving course.
