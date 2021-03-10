From the May 23, 1973 edition of the Waverly News ...
NEW CRUISER - Waverly Mayor Andy Justice (center) and Chief of Police Carson Newman (left) accepted the keys to a 1973 Ford police cruiser last week from Mike Vallery. The new blue and white vehicle has since been checked out and placed into service.
