Archives photo - new cruiser 3-10-21

From the May 23, 1973 edition of the Waverly News ...

NEW CRUISER - Waverly Mayor Andy Justice (center) and Chief of Police Carson Newman (left) accepted the keys to a 1973 Ford police cruiser last week from Mike Vallery. The new blue and white vehicle has since been checked out and placed into service. 

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments