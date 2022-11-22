OVS onstage Xmas

The elves have been decorating, the musicians practicing and the stage is set for The Ohio Valley Symphony’s annual Christmas Show on December 3 back at the historic Ariel Opera House. Under the direction of Guest Conductor Steven Huang, The Christmas Show will be a lovely mix of classical Christmas and holiday pops and other songs of the season to warm your heart and fill your senses.

The program, now a southeast Ohio tradition, is at 7:30 p.m. in the Ariel-Ann Carson Dater Performing Arts Centre at 426 Second Ave. in downtown Gallipolis, Ohio. Locally-based Holzer Health System is the long time sponsor of the evening's festivities.


