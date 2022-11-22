The elves have been decorating, the musicians practicing and the stage is set for The Ohio Valley Symphony’s annual Christmas Show on December 3 back at the historic Ariel Opera House. Under the direction of Guest Conductor Steven Huang, The Christmas Show will be a lovely mix of classical Christmas and holiday pops and other songs of the season to warm your heart and fill your senses.
The program, now a southeast Ohio tradition, is at 7:30 p.m. in the Ariel-Ann Carson Dater Performing Arts Centre at 426 Second Ave. in downtown Gallipolis, Ohio. Locally-based Holzer Health System is the long time sponsor of the evening's festivities.
The evening begins with a pre-concert chat at 6:45 led by Steven Huang. His casual and enthusiastic style of presenting the background of the music played is entertaining, informative and fun.
The scene will be set with Rimsky-Korsakov’s Christmas Eve Suite and Tchaikovsky’s beloved Nutcracker Suite the collection of dances from one of the most famous ballets of all time. You will have Sugar Plum Fairies dancing in your dreams and the Waltz of the Flowers will carry you off into another world. The second half of the program will transition into more popular tunes such as Silver Bells, Jingle Bells Forever as well as traditional favorites The First Noel and I Wonder as I Wander and more.
Who will be the next Maestro for a Moment? Kaiti Dovyak, Robin Fowler and Marilyn Wills will be vying for the chance to conduct The Ohio Valley Symphony in Sleigh Ride by raising the most funds by intermission of the concert. Donate now to vote early and vote often by sending using the secure PayPal link at the website at arieltheatre.org and cast your monetary vote online. This annual fundraiser helps keep live music available for the region.
Join us post concert for some seasonal treats and to meet the musicians.
The OVS has a mission of bringing great music played by great artists to the Ohio Valley – and making orchestral music easy to love. To get a unique perspective on making music, the public is welcome to attend OVS rehearsals for free at 7-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Open rehearsals are a great way for young and old alike to become more familiar with symphonic music, and they offer a behind-the-scenes glimpse of what goes into preparing an orchestral performance.
Tickets for The Ohio Valley Symphony's concerts are $25 for adults, $23 seniors and $13 for students. The price includes the pre-concert chat, the concert and the reception immediately following. Tickets are available on the website at ohiovalleysymphony.org or at the box office.
Funding for The Ohio Valley Symphony is provided in part by Holzer Health Systems, the Ann Carson Dater Endowment, the National Endowment for the Arts and you, the public. The Ariel is located at 426 Second Ave. in downtown Gallipolis, Ohio and is an ADA accessible facility.
