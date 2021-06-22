Southern Ohio Medical Center is now offering COVID-19 vaccines without an appointment at Family Health Center pharmacies in Portsmouth, Wheelersburg and West Union. Patients will not need to call ahead and schedule their COVID vaccine. Rather, they can simply walk in to any of the three locations and receive their vaccine.
This new system makes being vaccinated against COVID-19 more convenient than ever. Vaccines are currently available for everyone 12 years and older.
COVID-19 vaccines have gone through rigorous testing and have been proven to be safe and effective. Despite widespread misinformation to the contrary, adverse effects from the vaccine are extremely rare. The most common side effects are soreness at the injection site, headache and a low-grade fever. These symptoms tend to dissipate after 24 hours. It is recommended that everyone eligible receive the vaccine, even if you have previously had COVID-19.
More than one-in-three Scioto County residents have begun the vaccination process. Nationwide, more than 63% of people have received at least the first dose of the COVID vaccine and 52% of the country is now fully vaccinated. The current vaccine has also proven to be effective against the most worrying variants of COVID-19.
The SOMC Portsmouth Family Health Center is located at 1248 Kinneys Lane in Portsmouth. The SOMC Wheelersburg Family Health Center is located at 8770 Ohio River Road in Wheelersburg. The SOMC West Union Family Health Center is located at 90 CIC Boulevard in West Union.
For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, please refer to cdc.gov.
