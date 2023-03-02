seal

Waverly Village Council met in regular session, Wednesday evening. During his Mayor’s Report, Greg Kempton, said that the Street Department had found a street sweeper to purchase along with a leaf collector.

“If you look at the proposal, the street sweeper is $44,500 and the leaf collection machine is $5,400,” Kempton said. “Basically, what they’ve done is adjusted the price of the leaf collection. They did come down quite a bit to help us out.”


