Waverly Village Council met in regular session, Wednesday evening. During his Mayor’s Report, Greg Kempton, said that the Street Department had found a street sweeper to purchase along with a leaf collector.
“If you look at the proposal, the street sweeper is $44,500 and the leaf collection machine is $5,400,” Kempton said. “Basically, what they’ve done is adjusted the price of the leaf collection. They did come down quite a bit to help us out.”
Kempton asked council for a motion to cover the costs out of the continuous improvement fund.
“We’ve needed a street sweeper for quite some time now,” Kempton said. Kempton and council president Tom Patterson looked at the truck and they thought even though it was not a new vehicle it n0t been “ran hard.”
Kempton did say the sweeper will need a new rear brush, but “that’s all that I think it needs.”
“For leaf collection and that, that is one of the best buys we’ve seen,” Kempton said.
“Just so everybody knows the sweeper was going to $49,500,” Street Department Superintendent Dean Knight said. “The leaf machine would have been $9,900. So you’re looking at almost $60,000 they’re selling to us for less than $50,000.”
Councilman Skymr Bevens asked how long it would take to get a new rear brush for the sweeper.
“I’ll have to order a new one and they’re going to send me a quote,” Knight said. “I have two or three different brush companies I can order from. I’m thinking, the last time we ordered them, it’s about a $1,000 for a rear brush. It won’t take long to get one in.”
Knight said that the brush on the sweeper is operable, but it’s just worn and tapered and it’s not able to pick everything up because of the way it’s tapered.
“This is a mechanical sweeper.” Knight said. “It will pick up stuff the old retentive air (sweeper) that we had wouldn’t pick up. This will pick up anything it runs over pretty much.”
Knight said if the purchase was approved tonight (Wednesday), it would be delivered by early the next week.
“The street sweeper looked fairly good,” Patterson said. “It’s not new, but still looked like it had been well maintained. The motor sounded good, and they had both diesel engines running on it. It looked like everything worked just fine other than the brush on the back.”
Knight said it was an ODOT vehicle and only has 27,000 miles on it.
Councilperson Christina Sheridan made the motion to purchase the sweeper. The motion was seconded by Councilperson Mary Ellen Cormany and passed by unanimous vote.
