September 29, Pike County, Ohio – Safety remains a top priority for public transportation providers. As such, the Ohio Public Transit Association (OPTA) today is launching Ride Easy Ohio, a campaign highlighting safety initiatives to maintain public transportation as a safe and viable option during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Throughout the state of Ohio, transit systems are taking significant steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Best practices include wearing facial coverings, practicing social distancing when possible, cleaning and sanitizing vehicles and facilities, practicing safe hygiene, and employee self-monitoring. In addition, transit systems are working closely with local and state health agencies to develop policies and procedures in conjunction with guidelines issued by governing municipalities.
“Since 1984, Community Action Transit System (CATS) has provided public transportation to individuals in Pike County. Our top priority has always been to get our riders to where they needed to go safely. During this pandemic, our transit system remains committed to keeping our staff and our passengers as safe as possible. Since March, we have implemented safety measures and orders from the Ohio Department of Health, Ohio Department of Transportation and the Pike County General Health District to assure our passengers’ safety. We require all passengers and drivers to wear a mask. If you do not have a mask, we will provide one. All of our buses are equipped with sanitizer dispensers as well.”, says Amanda Elliott, Transit Operations Manager.
OPTA recognizes the vital role public transit has played during the pandemic. Ohioans can ride easy knowing public transit systems will continue prioritizing the safety and well-being of passengers and employees.
For more information about Ride Easy Ohio,
visit Ohio Needs Transit Ride Easy Ohio
OPTA is the primary advocate for public transportation in Ohio. The association provides leadership, resources, training, support, technical assistance, media outreach, public engagement, and governmental relations services to public and private transit agencies and businesses across the state.
For more information, contact:
CATS
508 Howard Street
Waverly, Ohio 45690
740-835-8474
