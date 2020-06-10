PIKETON MAYOR’S COURT
March 2, 2020
Jody J. Smith - Possession of drug paraphernalia. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
PIKE COUNTY LAND TRANSFERS
City of Waverly
0.182 acres: Jason Koch to Ashley Koch. Quit Claim Deed. Jan. 9, 2020.
Lot 77 Waverly Heights: Mildred Tackett, Mildred Whited and Douglas Whited to Richard A. Casto. Warranty Deed. Jan. 17, 2020.
Lot 134 Waverly Heights Addition: IJM Properties LLC to Christopher W. Yelley and Tiffany R. Yelley. Warranty Deed. Jan. 30, 2020.
Tract: Maryann C. Leone, Maryann C. Harris and Robert Dobbs to Maryann C. Leone. Quit Claim Deed. Feb. 3, 2020.
0.115 acres: Fleser Farms LLC to Roger Fleser and Village of Waverly. Warranty Deed. Feb. 10, 2020.
0.473 acre: Larry H. Williams, Cheryl L. Blanton and Paul Wayne Williams to Brandon Williams. Warranty Deed. Feb. 14, 2020.
Village of Waverly
Lot 134 Waverly Heights: Ian Montgomery to IJM Properties LLC. Warranty Deed. Jan. 22, 2020.
0.172 acres: Frank R. Spencer and Bonnie B. Spencer to Edmond Colegrove and Cheryl Colegrove. Survivorship Deed. Jan. 31, 2020.
Lot 181 Waverly Estates No. 1-B: Greenlawn Farm LLC to Garland J. Stiltner and Morgan L. Stiltner. Warranty Deed. Feb. 5, 2020.
Lot 66 Waverly Place Addition: Ronald Pfeifer and Erna K. Pfeifer to Tanner B. Price. Warranty Deed. Feb. 6, 2020.
Lot 37 James Emmitt & Company Addition: Pike County Recovery Council Inc. to Andrew R. Walder. Warranty Deed. Feb. 13, 2020.
Lot 127 Waverly Estates No. 1: Tessa E. Trainer to Pike Metropolitan Housing Authority. Warranty Deed. Feb. 14, 2020.
Part Lots "I" & "H": John L. Sautter and Sandra Lee Sautter to Matthew Mitchell and Ashley Mitchell. Survivorship Deed. Feb. 20, 2020.
Lot 176 Waverly Heights: Cynthia S. Moorhead and Nelson E. Moorhead to Loretta H. Legg. Warranty Deed. Feb. 28, 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.