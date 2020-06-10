PIKETON MAYOR’S COURT

March 2, 2020

Jody J. Smith - Possession of drug paraphernalia. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.

PIKE COUNTY LAND TRANSFERS

City of Waverly

0.182 acres: Jason Koch to Ashley Koch. Quit Claim Deed. Jan. 9, 2020.

Lot 77 Waverly Heights: Mildred Tackett, Mildred Whited and Douglas Whited to Richard A. Casto. Warranty Deed. Jan. 17, 2020.

Lot 134 Waverly Heights Addition: IJM Properties LLC to Christopher W. Yelley and Tiffany R. Yelley. Warranty Deed. Jan. 30, 2020.

Tract: Maryann C. Leone, Maryann C. Harris and Robert Dobbs to Maryann C. Leone. Quit Claim Deed. Feb. 3, 2020.

0.115 acres: Fleser Farms LLC to Roger Fleser and Village of Waverly. Warranty Deed. Feb. 10, 2020.

0.473 acre: Larry H. Williams, Cheryl L. Blanton and Paul Wayne Williams to Brandon Williams. Warranty Deed. Feb. 14, 2020.

Village of Waverly

Lot 134 Waverly Heights: Ian Montgomery to IJM Properties LLC. Warranty Deed. Jan. 22, 2020.

0.172 acres: Frank R. Spencer and Bonnie B. Spencer to Edmond Colegrove and Cheryl Colegrove. Survivorship Deed. Jan. 31, 2020.

Lot 181 Waverly Estates No. 1-B: Greenlawn Farm LLC to Garland J. Stiltner and Morgan L. Stiltner. Warranty Deed. Feb. 5, 2020.

Lot 66 Waverly Place Addition: Ronald Pfeifer and Erna K. Pfeifer to Tanner B. Price. Warranty Deed. Feb. 6, 2020.

Lot 37 James Emmitt & Company Addition: Pike County Recovery Council Inc. to Andrew R. Walder. Warranty Deed. Feb. 13, 2020.

Lot 127 Waverly Estates No. 1: Tessa E. Trainer to Pike Metropolitan Housing Authority. Warranty Deed. Feb. 14, 2020.

Part Lots "I" & "H": John L. Sautter and Sandra Lee Sautter to Matthew Mitchell and Ashley Mitchell. Survivorship Deed. Feb. 20, 2020.

Lot 176 Waverly Heights: Cynthia S. Moorhead and Nelson E. Moorhead to Loretta H. Legg. Warranty Deed. Feb. 28, 2020.

