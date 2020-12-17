One of the largest road projects in Pike County is the result of a recurring slippage that initially occurred on a hillside in the eastern part of the county a number of years ago. This particular section of road is located on Germany Road, specifically the section between Dutch Run Road and Millstone Road.
About six years ago a section of that road collapsed, dropping 12 to 18 inches overnight. County Engineer Denny Salisbury had a tough decision to make at that point. One possible solution was to try to patch the slipped land back by putting more material on top of it, which would likely be very dangerous given the makeup of the land around the road. That land makeup could easily cause the road to collapse again. Thankfully the first time it collapsed nobody got hurt, but the chances of it happening again were high in the eyes of the county engineer. Another option was to either close that part of the road or close the road completely and search for a solution.
The county’s original solution to the problem was to barrel the road down to one lane in that particular section and allow traffic to continue to go through. “It held that way for a long time. In the meantime I started searching for some method to repair the problem. I made two different applications to the state of Ohio and at the time those applications were denied,” Salisbury said.
The applications were made with the intent of fixing the underlying problem instead of just patching the earth and hoping there wouldn’t be another slippage, which could prove to be very dangerous for drivers. The County Engineer wasn’t willing to cut corners in order to achieve a temporary fix of the problem, especially when it could mean putting lives at risk, “I was reluctant to just fill it in, because that didn’t fix the underlying problem. It would just add more weight and probably would make the problem worse during a rainy time. It also just became unsafe to keep patching it. I couldn’t live with myself if a young kid came driving through at night and ended up going over the hillside.”
One of the geological issues surrounding the road slippage is the massive hillside that lies just to the side, allowing large amounts of water to drain straight down toward the road. As the county engineer explained, the draining water gets under a layer or two of the earth on the way down the hillside and acts as a lubricant for the land to slide on down the hill. This is one of the root causes of the problem and cannot be fixed by patchwork. The engineer knew he had a problem on his hands that couldn’t be fixed by temporary solutions. There needed to be a permanent fix.
The county engineer’s office is funded by two major sources, gasoline tax revenue and license tax fees, which Salisbury says for a long period of time have been virtually frozen in Ohio. The revenue was also taking a hit during this particular time because fuel usage was declining with an emphasis on phasing in more fuel efficient vehicles, but the tax on gas remained the same. The county engineer’s office also had many other significant projects to complete throughout the county. There was simply no way this particular project could be completed by taking money out of the regular fund. There needed to be some other source by which to fund the project.
“During that time, I’m sitting in my office and I get a report. And it labeled all the areas in Pike County where accidents were taking place. It rated different segments of road, different intersections, that sort of thing. It happened to show the segment of road between Dutch Run road and Millstone road as having the highest rate of accidents of any county road in Pike County.” One may wonder if the reason for this high rate of accidents may be due to the one-lane setup of the road, but according to Salisbury the report went back far beyond the establishment of the one-lane section.
Salisbury received the report as a result of a federal program called an “HSIP” or Highway Safety Improvement Program. This program is made up of federal money that is given to the state of Ohio on a yearly basis and is passed on to the County Engineer’s Association of Ohio in order to make safety improvements within the state’s infrastructure. With this new knowledge, and with this road becoming a larger issue by the day, Salisbury decided to send in an application for money to repair the entire section of road between Dutch Run and Millstone, which included many other issues besides the section of slippage.
According to the numbers released by the HSIP program, the program provides around 15 million dollars per year statewide to improve the safety of Ohio’s roadways. After sending in the application, hoping for some form of assistance, the County Engineer’s office was informed that $4 million dollars of the $15 million available statewide had been approved for this one major project. Salisbury had finally found the long-term solution for the ongoing issue. “It’s taken a long time to get here, but looking over the projects across the state that are receiving money through this program over the next few years - this is the monster. This is the big one.” Indeed there are no approved projects that have been recorded by the HSIP program that even come close to the money approved for this project.
Having the funding approved by the HSIP was only the first step of many in getting this road repaired the correct way. One of the next steps was to come up with a plan for the project, which is currently being finalized and has been in the works for the past few years. There are also big real estate procedures that must be finished in order to make way for a project of this stature, those procedures are also currently being finalized. The area surrounding the roadway is currently being prepared for the project and it seems that the construction is now on the horizon.
As for the logistics of the project, the County Engineer indicates that this will be a very thorough operation, “We are building three big drilled-shaft walls to retain the soil from slipping. The road will be re-graded, it will be built wide, it will be built with shoulders. It has to be done this way because it is being built with safety money. It will be like building a new highway from Dutch Run to Millstone.”
Environmental concerns surrounding the road also had to be addressed when planning for this project, which takes time to scope out. The plans must now be confirmed by the Ohio Department of Transportation. The typical process according to Salisbury is that the plans are generally inspected at the ODOT headquarters in Columbus before bids are advertised for. Bids will likely be taken around March before a contractor is selected when the weather breaks in the spring.
As for a prospective completion date, there are many factors that will determine this, but Salisbury says best-case scenario the completion date could be set for sometime in the fall of next year. Factors that can have heavy influence on this process include the presence of acceptable bids, weather conditions, the presence of COVID-19, etc.
According to Salisbury, things are looking up in regards to this process, “If things go right, by next fall there’s a fairly good chance this thing could be opened up, and will be a regular highway instead of this hodge podge that’s been here for as long as can be remembered.”
The completion of this new roadway would be a welcomed event for the Engineer’s Office, but more importantly for the Pike County residents who have experienced the inconvenience this section of road has created in the past as well as those who will be traveling this roadway in the future.
What started in the beginning as a singular problem on the roadway has now evolved into a much different problem. There are multiple issues surrounding this section of road now, which include significant slippage in various other sections of road. The original prospect of a $250,000 to $300,000 project has now grown into one that is much closer to fitting the amount of money that has now been allotted to fix the roadway.
The process is now well-underway and headed for a permanent solution. While there has been a lot of difficulty along the way and many people have rightly voiced their concerns in hoping for the road to be fixed sooner rather than later, Salisbury also pointed out another positive effect of the HSIP approval, “The HSIP program is an 80/20 program, which means that 80 percent of the funding is provided federally and 20 percent is provided by locals. Twenty percent of over $4 million dollars is difficult to come up with. That was a big issue until the governor of Ohio determined that this particular program would be funded at 100 percent federal dollars in an effort to spend money on safety. Covering that 20 percent is now no longer an issue for this project. We now are receiving 100 percent.”
Salisbury says the years of struggling for the outside source of money that was required to complete the project are finally coming to fruition, “Things are finally falling into place, but for people who live over here and have been going through this for a number of years, they have probably wondered what we were doing to fix this problem. The answer is we’ve done everything we can within the boundaries of the resources we have and what we’ve got going on throughout the county. It may seem like nothing has happened, but now you can tell just by looking around here that there’s a lot happening.”
In regards to those other projects happening around the county, Salisbury says that because of the weather our county has experienced over the past few years, in conjunction with the onset of COVID-19, there are some other major projects on the agenda for the upcoming year. “We’ve got about eight to 10 roads (in the county) that are closed right now, and a couple of those will rival this in size. They won’t be this big, but they come close. This one is a monster.”
Salisbury acknowledged that seeing this project’s completion on the horizon is a big deal, especially given the amount of money that was deemed necessary to repair it, “If you look, this is by far and away the largest project this year under this program in the state of Ohio, and if you look over the next five years of the program it is still easily the largest.”
There’s no questioning the significance of this project, and it only seems to be magnified by the struggle it's taken to get here, but now according to Salisbury, there finally seems to be light at the end of the tunnel, “I knew we had a problem on Germany road. I chose to do the right thing as far as I’m concerned and shut it down, took some heat, and went searching for the money to try to fix it. With everything we’ve been able to pull off, now it seems we’re almost there.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.