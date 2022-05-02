Throughout this spring, Pike countians of all ages have scoured the lands for one item in particular.
Similar towards the “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” where the story’s characters riffled through candy bars in search of a golden ticket, community members have been in search for a golden egg.
Put-on by a host of local businesses, this year’s egg hunt is in remembrance of Anthony France who tragically lost his life in an October car incident.
Shawn France, father of Anthony, recently told the News Watchman how the hunt became a reality.
Through the sadness that he felt in losing his son, Shawn France saw the egg hunt as a way to bring families and the community together.
Those that knew Anthony, his father said, knew of his loving and upbeat nature. This hunt in many ways has been emblematic of how his son lived his live, said Shawn France.
“Anthony would have been so happy to see everyone laughing and families together,” he said. “He truly is the Hero that inspired me.”
As of the time of this article, the hunt for only Pike County residents was on its eighth clue. These clues and more information can be found on Facebook by searching “Golden Egg Waverly Ohio.”
