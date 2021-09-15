PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS
April 12, 2021
Brylee P. Lunsford - Underage consumption. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice; diversion complete. Defendant to pay court costs. $100 in court costs.
Brett M. Tomblin - No operator’s license. Pled no contest. Reduced. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Anthony M. Hatfield - Disorderly conduct. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Defendant is able to pay the fine and court costs imposed within six months. $25 fine. $100 in court costs.
Rocky D. Newman - Receiving. Bindover. Defendant waived preliminary hearing. Case is bound over to the next term of grand jury. Bond is modified to own recognizance bond, random drug testing.
Willie M. Meade Jr. - Fail to control motor vehicle. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $30 fine. $100 in court costs.
Farish L. Meade - Driving under suspension — registration violation, fail to control, and hit skip. Pled no contest. Found guilty. $225 fine. $100 in court costs.
Paul W. Lett - No operator’s license. Pled no contest. Reduced. $150 fine. $100 in court costs.
April 13, 2021
Anthony D. Hersman - Disorderly conduct. Pled no contest. Found guilty. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Paul W. Lett - Marked lanes. Pled no contest. Found guilty.
April 14, 2021
William D. Broughton - Possession of drugs. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Jail sentence concurrent with sentence imposed in 21CRB0114 A. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs. 32 jail days.
William D. Broughton - Drug paraphernalia, license forfeit, and no operator’s license. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
April 14, 2021
Cheryl L. Clarkson - Fail to confine dog. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $25 fine.
Preston L. Pherson - Theft. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall refrain from all contact with Robert Trego. Defendant shall stay away from the premises located at 1750 Trego Road, Waverly. $100 in court costs.
Larry W. Barker - Domestic violence. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall undergo domestic violence counseling (B.I.P. Program). Defendant shall stay away from Kora Mead, Joseph Mead, and Vonda Barker and shall stay away from the premises located at 1871 Beatty Road, Waverly, Ohio 45690. 10 jail days. $100 in court costs.
Larry W. Barker - Assault. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Richard D. Rittenhouse - Receiving (2X). Possession of drugs. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Jail sentence consecutive for both charges. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
Richard D. Rittenhouse - Petty theft and criminal trespass. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
William F. Broughton - Possession of drugs. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
William D. Broughton - Possession of drug instruments and drug paraphernalia. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
April 16, 2021
Amanda J. Hodge - Fail to control motor vehicle. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
PIKE COUNTY LAND TRANSFERS
Waverly
2.954 acres: J & J Waverly Land Development LLC to Bailey Square Waverly LLC. Warranty Deed. April 6, 2021.
Lot 281 Waverly Estates No. 1B: Howard Holdings LTD to Jacob A. Coverdale. Warranty Deed. April 7, 2021.
Lot 8 Wells S. Jones Addition: Alicia Gecowets, Matt Gecowets, Thomas Monroe and Sandra Monroe to Aaron G. Overly and Anna V. Overly. Warranty Deed. April 7, 2021.
0.4945 acres: Jerome D. Catanzaro and Molly M. Catanzaro to D&T Enterprises LLC. Warranty Deed. April 7, 2021.
Part In-Lots 210 & 211 James Emmitt’s Third Addition: Cheryl Grass and Thurman C. Grass to Elisabeth M. Howard and Michael J. Howard. Warranty Deed. April 8, 2021.
Lot 70: Kathy J. Adams and Jeffrey A. Koehler to Dressed by Jenny LLC. Warranty Deed. April 12, 2021.
Lot 157 Waverly Heights: Melwood Royster to Morgan Bandy and Dylan Yoakem. Warranty Deed. April 12, 2021.
Lot 91 Waverly Estates 1B: David J. Phillips and Matilda Kaye Phillips to Kevin D. Smith and Leatha E. Smith. Warranty Deed. April 15, 2021.
