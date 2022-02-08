PORTSMOUTH— Former Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant, Mound Lab, Fernald, GE, and Department of Energy workers are invited to Nuclear Care Partners’ free virtual event.
The Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Act Crash Course: A Virtual Seminar will provide atomic retirees with a variety of critical information regarding their Department of Labor EEOICPA White Card Benefits.
Local Benefits Specialists, Nick Ferrigno and Ashley Oesch, are hosting this virtual event to address former workers’ EEOICPA benefits questions.
The following topics will be covered in the virtual seminar:
How to file for EEOICPA Benefits
- What do I need to file?
- How long does the process take?
- What is the difference between Part B and Part E benefits?
Denied Claims
- If my claim is denied, can I reapply?
- What if I want to file for a different illness than my denied claim?
- What does the denial process look like?
Filing for Consequential Illnesses
- What is a consequential illness?
- How do I add a consequential illness?
- How does filing for a consequential illness help me?
Impairment Ratings
- What is an impairment rating?
- How do impairment ratings work/what do they base it on?
- How often can I receive an impairment rating?
Obtaining Medical Equipment & Prescriptions
- What is durable medical equipment (DME)?
- How do I get the medical equipment?
- Are all my prescriptions covered?
Your One-Stop-Shop, Nuclear Care Partners
- I do alright on my own, why do I need help?
- My family helps take care of me. Do I really need Nuclear Care Partners
- What does NCP offer that will benefit me?
The virtual event will be hosted on Monday, Feb. 21 and Wednesday, Feb. 23 from 7 p.m. — 8 p.m. (EST). Both events will cover the same information. This event is free to all former atomic workers.
To register for the virtual seminar, please visit www.NuclearCarePartners.com/Ohio-Virtual-Events or call 740-250-2059 for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.