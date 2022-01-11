WAVERLY— Next Tuesday during its regularly scheduled meeting, Waverly Village Council will be joined with a new councilperson- one with well-estabished ties to the village seat.
Officially sworn in last week, Angel Glass is the new Ward 5 councilperson for Waverly replacing Joyce Thompson from Ward 1.
Eligibility requirements require members to live in the village for three continuos years before taking office, and Glass has long met that standard.
Long an interest for her, Glass told the News Watchman on Tuesday that she has spoken with Council President Thomas Patterson and Mayor Greg Kempton to learn about the process.
“I’ve been involved with quite a few things in Pike County over the years with community improvement and community events,” she said. “It just seemed logical that the next step would be to seek a position on (village) council.”
Addressing the needs of the community and a push for downtown revitalization are among the primary goals for the 1997 Waverly High School graduate.
Now with the Greenbaum demolished, Glass wants to see the village become more enticing for new business and residents.
What will draw that, she believes is more of the community events that she has partook in recent years. Such events like the Christmas tree lighting and the Jingle Bell Parade show that Waverly can be a great place to be, she said, and with more activities in that vein could lead to a promising future.
Glass also recalls the carnivals and street concerts in town during her childhood and, while “Movies in the Park” have returned, more is needed.
“I’m all for revitalization of downtown,” she said, who works in Piketon as a State Farm insurance agent. “I am very much for the beautification and improvement of our village.”
As Board President of the Pike County YMCA, the sense of unity among its members is something she feels could be replicated in the village itself.
This sense of camaraderie also exists in Waverly sports, yet public participation in village affairs has not reached that level.
“I’d really to see a big improvement in the people of our village who are actively communicating with the mayor and council on what they believe is something that should happen as well,” said Glass.
Glass will join the rest of council during Waverly Village Council’s next session set for Tuesday, Jan. 18. She resides in Waverly with her husband and children.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
