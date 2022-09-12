Columbus, OH (September 12, 2022) – The Ohio Affiliate of Prevent Blindness declared September as Sports Eye Safety Month to help educate the public about the importance of wearing the proper eye protection while playing sports. Annual data from Prevent Blindness shows that there were more than 26,000 sports-related eye injuries treated in the United States last year.

The new data also showed that the category of “non-powder guns, darts, arrows, and slingshots” had the overall highest rate of eye injuries for the previous year. For children ages 0-12, “pools and water sports” had the highest rate of injuries. These types of injuries may include eye infections, irritations, scratches or trauma.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments