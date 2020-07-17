The following ODOT construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Pike County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

State Route 32/Shyville Road intersection improvement – State Route 32 will be reduced to one, 12-foot lane in each direction at the intersection with Shyville Road beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, July 13. Additional traffic impacts will be communicated as the project progresses. Estimated completion: Fall 2020.

State Route 32 slide repair – State Route 32 westbound will be reduced to one, 12-foot lane between State Route 104 and Smokey Hollow Road starting Monday, June 22 at 7 a.m. Estimated completion: Summer 2020

Watson Road slide repair – Watson Road is reduced to one lane with traffic maintained using temporary signals. Estimated completion: Summer 2020.

State Route 124 bridge replacement – State Route 124 between Spicy Run Road and Latham Hill Road is reduced to one lane. Traffic will be maintained using temporary signals. Estimated completion: Summer 2020

Pike County guardrail repair – Starting Monday, May 11 a guardrail repair project will begin on various county roads throughout Pike County. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers as needed. Estimated completion: Summer 2020.

