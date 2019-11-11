WAVERLY MAYOR'S COURT
Aug. 20, 2019
Julianna L. Osborne of Waverly - OVI and stopping/impeding traffic. Continued to Nov. 26, 2019.
Aug. 27, 2019
Seth T. Adkins of Lucasville - Failure to appear. Pled no contest. Dismissed at Pike County Court. $95 in court costs.
PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS
Aug. 28, 2019
Julia M. Robinson - Complicity to petty theft. Dismissed. Officer no longer employed. No cost to defendant.
Angela L. Jones - Unauthorized use. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim's request or victim's unwillingness to prosecute. Victim did not appear, nor did officer, after subpoena. No cost to defendant.
Joy A. Fooce - Theft. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim's request or victim's unwillingness to prosecute. No cost to defendant.
Elizabeth Jones - Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim's request or victim's unwillingness to prosecute. No cost to defendant.
Brandy N. Preston - Domestic violence and assault. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to prosecutor's decision not to proceed to trial but not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Daniel Lopez Rodriguez - Sell to minor. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to prosecutor's decision not to proceed to trial but not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. Defendant to pay court costs. $100 in court costs.
Charles T. Ross - Fail to confine dog. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Six months standard probation. Defendant to pay restitution to Matthew Benner in the amount of $1,200.00. Defendant must personally supervise dogs at issue here.
Charles F. Morris - Possess methamphetamine and criminal trespass. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. To be presented to grand jury. No cost to defendant.
Justin B. Stewart - Driving under suspension (fail/reinstate), fictitious registation and fail to control. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice. Defendant obtained a valid licesne.
Patrick A. Romine - Fictitious registration. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
