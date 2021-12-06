1. Waverly Music Department hosting upcoming concerts
On Sunday, the Waverly Music Department will host its "A Christmas Festival" concert featuring the Great Seal of Ohio Band and the Waverly High School Concert Band. Held at the auditorium, the free concert is set to begin at 3 p.m.
The next week on Dec. 19, the department will hold its first-ever "Tuba Christmas." Participants can start registering at 12 noon before the rehearsal begins at 1 p.m. There is a $10 participation fee, but no admission fee for the concert which begins at 3 p.m. also at the WHS auditorium.
2. AAA: Gas prices lower in Ohio; Prices down nationwide as crude prices, demand decreases
The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is three cents lower this week at $3.182 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This week's average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.182
Average price during the week of Nov. 29, 2021: $3.215
Average price during the week of Dec. 7, 2020: $2.064
3. Dec. 8 in History
On Dec. 8, 1944, The United States conducted the longest, most effective air raid on the Pacific island of Iwo Jima. On Dec. 8, 1980, John Lennon was shot to death outside his Manhattan apartment building. On Dec. 8, 1991, The leaders of Belarus, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement that dissolved the Soviet Union and established the Commonwealth of Independent States. On Dec. 8, 2010, SpaceX became the first privately held company to successfully launch, orbit and recover a spacecraft.
