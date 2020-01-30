PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS

Nov. 27, 2019

Heather S Danner – Petty theft. No contest. Defendant to pay restitution to Speedway in the amount of $9.00. Jail sentence consecutive with sentence imposed in 19CRB0702. $100 in court costs.

Karen B Walls – Disorderly conduct. No contest. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall undergo mental health counseling. $100 in court costs.

Karen B Walls – Assault and disorderly conduct. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case 19CRB0763 A and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.

Jeremiah M Green – Disorderly conduct. Guilty.

Scott W Secrest – Failure to game check. Guilty. $220 in fines. $100 in court costs.

Dec. 2, 2019

Joshua J Leeth – Violation of temporary protective order. No contest. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall refrain from all contact with Takita Franklin, Madison Reed, Scott Reed, and Kristen Reed. $100 in fines. $100 in court costs.

Matthew T Crabtree – Aggravated menacing. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim’s request or victim’s unwillingness to prosecute. Defendant to pay court costs. $100 in court costs.

Christopher A Cook – Domestic violence. Guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant may be furloughed from jail to attend and successfully complete a residential drug treatment program at the discretion of the Pike County Court Probation Department. $100 in court costs.

Christopher A Cook – Assault. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case 19CRB0683 A and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.

Joshua A Cook – OVI/Under the influence. Guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant may complete three day D.D.I.P. in lieu of jail sentence, must be completed within six months. $375 in fines. $100 in court costs.

