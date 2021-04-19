PIKE COUNTY COURT
March 8, 2021
Mathew B. Stanley - OVI/Under the influence and fail to control motor vehilce. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. To be presented to grand jury. No cost to defendant.
Crystal D. Brant - Defaced weapon. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. Co-defendant admitted to possession. No cost to defendant.
Kenneth J. Cooper - Defaced weapon. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. The firearm, 9mm pistol, in this case shall forfeited. A shotgun taken by law enforcement shall be returned if it has a serial number.
Alyse B.T. Pfeifer - Disorderly conduct. Pled no contest. Reduced. $100 fine.
Kevin S. Rodgers - Possession of drug instruments and drug paraphernalia. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
Scarlett D. Hannah - Attempted murder and felonious assault. Preliminary held. Preliminary hearing was held. Probable cause has been found. This case is hereby bound over to the next term of grand jury and the bond remains the same - $300,000.00 cash or 10 percent bond, random drug testing. No contact with John and Teresa Hannah and 297 Meadow Run Road, Waverly, Ohio 45690.
Dustin T. Morris - Aggravated menacing. Pled no contest. Found guilty. $100 in court costs. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall stay away from the premises located at 111 Schmitt Drive, Apartment 3, Waverly, Ohio 45690. Defendant may go around 111 Schmitt Drive, Apartment 3, Waverly, Ohio 45690 within seven days after issuance of this order, only if accompanied by a uniformed law enforcement officer, in order to obtain defendant's clothes and personal effects. Defendant shall undergo anger management counseling. $100 in court costs. 10 jail days.
Dustin T. Morris - Criminal trespass and persistent disorderly conduct. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Cindy D. Westfall - Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim's request or victim's unwillingness to prosecute. No cost to defendant.
Richard A. Westfall - Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim's request or victim's unwillingness to prosecute. No cost to defendant.
Mark S. Collins - Non. comp. license suspension. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $150 fine. $100 in court costs.
Mark S. Collins - Fail to control motor vehicle. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.