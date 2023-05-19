Osbornes Featured on National Syndicated Podcast

Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth employees Dave, Randy, Rick, and AJ Osborne were recently interviewed for the Gone Fission Nuclear Report podcast. Photo 2, Bottom left, the Osbornes are shown during the podcast with interviewer Michael Butler communicating in real time by video from one of FBP’s conference rooms. The podcast episode is set to air later this year.
PIKE COUNTY, OH— Four Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth employees known simply as the “O Team” at the Portsmouth site recently participated in a nationally syndicated podcast interview during a video conference.
In the interview with Michael Butler, FBP employees Dave, Randy, Rick and AJ Osborne talk about what it is like to work together at the Department of Energy (DOE) Portsmouth cleanup site. Butler is creator and current host of the Gone Fission Nuclear Report podcast which covers news related to the DOE’s Environmental Management office. Fluor is a sponsor of the podcast which is also supported by the DOE. The “O Team” was discovered after their story was published on DOE’s website last November.
Brothers Dave, Randy, and Rick Osborne have worked side-by-side for the past decade as operators in Portsmouth’s X-344 Feed and Withdrawal Facility. Rick’s son AJ joined the group in 2012 as an Industrial Hygienist.
“The Osbornes are just one example of the generations and families that make up the site here at PORTS,” said FBP President and CEO Greg Wilkett. “It is quite the honor to be featured, not only for their hard work, but their dedication to the site.”
The podcast episode featuring the Osbornes and other families who work together at DOE cleanup sites across the nation is set to air this summer.
