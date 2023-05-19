Osbornes Featured on National Syndicated Podcast

Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth employees Dave, Randy, Rick, and AJ Osborne were recently interviewed for the Gone Fission Nuclear Report podcast. Photo 2, Bottom left, the Osbornes are shown during the podcast with interviewer Michael Butler communicating in real time by video from one of FBP’s conference rooms. The podcast episode is set to air later this year.

 Michelle Teeters

PIKE COUNTY, OH— Four Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth employees known simply as the “O Team” at the Portsmouth site recently participated in a nationally syndicated podcast interview during a video conference.

In the interview with Michael Butler, FBP employees Dave, Randy, Rick and AJ Osborne talk about what it is like to work together at the Department of Energy (DOE) Portsmouth cleanup site. Butler is creator and current host of the Gone Fission Nuclear Report podcast which covers news related to the DOE’s Environmental Management office. Fluor is a sponsor of the podcast which is also supported by the DOE. The “O Team” was discovered after their story was published on DOE’s website last November.


