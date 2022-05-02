PIKETON — On June 4, 2022, the Zach Farmer Foundation will hold the 3rd Annual Zach Farmer Memorial 5K in Piketon.
Funds from this event will go to the Foundation, which was established in 2020 to lighten the financial burden of those fighting cancer by providing assistance for food, transportation, hotel accommodations and other expenses to families and individuals in Pike, Ross, Scioto, Jackson, Adams and Highland counties.
This year, in addition to a 5K run through the streets of the Village of Piketon, a 1.1 mile fun walk (11 was Farmer’s number for the Buckeyes) and a Kid’s Mascot Run for children will also take place. Crazy Horse, mascot of the Chillicothe Paints, among other local high school and business mascots, will run with children along a 100-meter course.
All events will take place at Piketon High School, where Zach was a 2013 graduate and multi-sport athlete, including a baseball standout. Awards for the 5K will be presented at 10:30 a.m. at Zach Farmer Memorial Field, prior to the start of the Post 142 Shockers double-header vs. Lancaster Post 11.
Farmer was a member of the Shockers, an American Legion Baseball team, and played baseball for Ohio State. During his freshman year in 2014, he had nine starts and 34 strikeouts in 10 appearances for the Buckeyes before being diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia that April.
He passed away on Aug. 4, 2015. During high school, Farmer’s baseball accomplishments at Piketon included first team All-Ohio three years, honorable mention All-Ohio once, and was second in Ohio High School Athletic Association history in career strikeouts with 599, among others.
Registration for the 5K and 1.1-mile walk is $20 prior to May 30. Race day registration for the 5K and 1.1-mile walk is $25. Registration for the Kid’s Mascot Run is $10 prior to May 30. Race day registration for the Kid’s Mascot Run is $15. All registrations received prior to May 30 include a Zach Farmer Memorial 5K t-shirt. T-shirt availability for day of race registration is not guaranteed.
Registration is available at tristateracer.com or at Ritchie’s Marketplace in Piketon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.