Throughout the week, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted provided updates on Ohio’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as other state initiatives.
This week, Governor DeWine wrote an opinion piece for New York Times titled: Don’t Roll Your Eyes at Ohio’s Vaccine Lottery.
On Monday, Governor DeWine and Lt. Governor Husted announced the approval of assistance for nine projects set to create 3,214 new jobs and retain 4,520 jobs statewide. During its monthly meeting, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority (TCA) reviewed economic development proposals brought to the board by JobsOhio and its regional partners. Collectively, the projects are expected to result in more than $187 million in new payroll and spur more than $606 million in investments across Ohio.
This includes Peleton Interactive Inc., who picked Wood County as the location for their first U.S. factory. Peloton is a leading interactive fitness platform and creates connected, technology-enabled fitness products and digital content.
“The pandemic has demonstrated the need to on-shore manufacturing and rebuild supply chains, and Peloton’s decision to build its first North American manufacturing facility in Ohio is a great example of an American company stepping up and leading that effort,” said Governor DeWine. “Ohio is excited to partner with Peloton’s forward-looking leadership team in developing a new, state-of-the-art facility using connective technology, and creating 2,174 new manufacturing jobs in Wood County.”
Also on Monday, Governor DeWine announced that Ohio continues to see increased uptake of the COVID-19 vaccine following the announcement of the Ohio Vax-a-Million promotion.
From May 14 through May 19 as compared to May 7 through May 12, vaccinations in Ohio increased 94 percent among those 16 and 17 years old, 46 percent among those 18 and 19 years old, and 55 percent among those between 20 and 49 years old.
As of Monday, 2,758,470 individual Ohioans have registered for the $1 million Vax-a-Million drawing and 104,386 young Ohioans have registered for the scholarship drawings.
VACCINE UPTAKE AMONG OHIO MEDICAID BENEFICIARIES
Governor DeWine called on managed care companies to continue efforts to increase vaccine uptake among Ohio Medicaid beneficiaries. Right now, the vaccine uptake among Medicaid beneficiaries is 22 percent as compared to a 45 percent uptake among Ohioans overall.
Governor DeWine initially challenged managed care plans to implement new efforts earlier this month, and since then, new efforts include:
Partnering with pharmacies and providing incentives, such as gift cards, to those on Medicaid who are vaccinated at a pharmacy.
Incentivizing pharmacists to counsel those picking up prescriptions about vaccinations.
Working with local health departments, community providers, and faith-based initiatives to help spread the word about vaccination events to those on Medicaid.
Providing staff to help run vaccination events when needed and providing transportation to make sure people can get to and from the vaccination locations.
Tailoring strategies to meet people where they are, such as identifying individuals who can’t leave their homes and working with providers to go to these locations to administer vaccinations.
Working with providers to help them create vaccine opportunities outside of normal business hours.
ISOLATION AND QUARANTINE
Governor DeWine clarified information about isolation and quarantine in regard to Ohio’s school students.
Beginning on June 2 and in accordance with CDC guidance, vaccinated children do not have to quarantine or be tested if they are exposed to COVID-19. Unvaccinated children who are exposed to COVID-19 should quarantine if the exposure took place outside of a classroom setting where masks were required to be worn. Unvaccinated children should also isolate if they test positive for the coronavirus. Local health departments should determine if quarantine or isolation should occur.
“While these are not state health orders, isolation and quarantine are standard infection control practices that have been used successfully for hundreds of years,” said Governor DeWine. “These practices are the same practices that are used for many other communicable diseases including measles and mumps.”
Individual school districts will decide whether or not to continue masking and social distancing in school settings.
NEXT ROUND OF TECHCRED
Lt. Governor Husted announced that the next round of TechCred will open June 1 and close on June 30 at 3:00 p.m. Over 1,000 Ohio businesses have already received TechCred training. These businesses have the opportunity to teach current employees the necessary skills in an everchanging technology-infused economy. They can also utilize this training for new hires who are on payroll at the time of reimbursement.
Ohio businesses can visit www.techcred.ohio.gov to apply for these trainings at no cost. It takes no more than a year to receive these credentials, and will effectively prepare employees for jobs in the technology-driven world.
On Wednesday, Lt. Governor Husted visited Zanesville High School to announce the new telehealth initiative in which students in 15 rural counties can receive access to healthcare without leaving school. This initiative will give 20,000 children access to Telehealth who were unable to access it before.
Through the telehealth initiative, students will be able to receive care in the moment of crisis. Whether that is physical, mental, or emotional, they will be able to work through the issue as it is happening via telehealth. This initiative is in partnership with BroadbandOhio, InnovateOhio, and the Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center.
Lt. Governor Jon Husted at Zanesville High School- Broadband Ohio Expansion
Governor and First Lady DeWine with Joseph Costello and family
Wednesday evening, Ohio’s first Vax-a-Million drawing took place, where Abbigail Bugenske, of Silverton, won $1,000,000, and Joseph Costello, of Englewood, won a full, four-year scholarship.
Vaccinated Ohioans can register for subsequent drawings at OhioVaxAMillion.com or by calling 833-4-ASK-ODH. Once you register, your entry will be carried over for future drawings; Ohio Lottery will remove duplicate entries.
Ohio Vax-a-Million Winner Abbigail Bugenske
Also on Wednesday, Governor DeWine issued the following statement following news of the death of former U.S. Senator John Warner:
“Fran and I are saddened to hear of the death of our friend and my former colleague, U.S. Senator John Warner of Virginia. I served with John on the Senate Intelligence and the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committees and was proud to work with him on many issues, including those affecting children and those affecting our national defense. John and I worked together on passing legislation that guaranteed that the children of service members who die in service to their country don’t lose their health care coverage. Fran and I offer our sincerest condolences to John’s wife, Jeanne, and his three children.”
On Thursday, Governor DeWine announced that Ohio’s Mass Vaccination Clinic in Cleveland will offer the Pfizer vaccine during the clinic’s twelfth and final week. The clinic’s last day of operations will be Monday, June 7.
The clinic, located at Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center at 2000 Prospect Avenue, opened in mid-March with the intention of staying open for eight weeks. Governor DeWine, the Ohio Department of Health, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) later decided to extend the clinic to a total of 12 weeks. In its first 10 weeks of operations, nearly 255,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at the clinic.
“Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for those ages 12 and up, so if you are a parent who has been thinking about bringing your child to the Wolstein Center for their vaccination, now is the time,” said Governor DeWine. “This clinic has been tremendously successful, and the process to get in and out the door here has been fast and efficient for both youth and adults.”
Those who receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the Wolstein Center before the clinic closes will be scheduled to receive their second dose at an area Discount Drug Mart location. Free transportation in Cuyahoga County is available by calling 2-1-1. Youth ages 12-17 who are not emancipated must have consent from and be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to be vaccinated at the Wolstein Center. Parking is free.
Ohio’s Mass Vaccination Clinic at the Wolstein Center is open 7 days a week. Walk-ins are welcome from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. or vaccination appointments can be reserved at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or by calling 833-4-ASK-ODH. There are also more than 1,200 other local area providers offering vaccines across the state.
Ohioans who have received at least one dose of vaccine at the Wolstein Center or any other vaccination clinic are eligible to enter the Ohio Vax-a-Million drawing for a chance to win $1 million or a four-year Ohio state college or university scholarship. Learn more about the Vax-a-Million campaign at ohiovaxamillion.com
On Friday, Governor DeWine ordered that flags of the United States and the State of Ohio be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the state from sunrise until noon on May 31, 2021 in recognition of Memorial Day and in honor of the men and women who gave their lives in service to the United States.
Earlier this week, Governor DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine held a private wreath-laying ceremony in honor of the Ohio service members who gave their lives while serving our country and protecting our freedoms.
As of Friday, there have been 1,100,972 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Ohio. Additionally, 19,861 confirmed and probable COVID-19 deaths have occurred. A total of 59,093 people have been hospitalized, including 8,118 admissions to intensive care units.
CASE DATA/VACCINE INFORMATION
In-depth COVID-19 data for Ohio: coronavirus.ohio.gov.
Ohio’s central scheduling system: gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov
Ohio mass vaccination information: coronavirus.ohio.gov/massvaccinationclinics
All vaccine providers: vaccine.coronavirus.ohio.gov
More vaccine information: coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine
