For more than 100 years, the Pike County Fair has been a highlight of the summer for many families.
While there will be numerous modifications to meet the current environment with all of the coronavirus/COVID-19 concerns, the 2020 Pike County Fair will go on this year.
On Thursday, June 4, the Pike County Agricultural Society directors held their June meeting with Pike County Health Commissioner Matt Brewster. At that time, it was decided that the fair will be held and not canceled.
On Friday, June 5, a letter was released from Pike County Commissioners Tony Montgomery, Jerry Miller, and Blaine Beekman, along with Pike County Agricultural Society President Ryan Knight and Pike County Health Commissioner Matt Brewster.
The letter explained that those involved came together to develop a plan to have a full fair for 2020. With that plan, there are numerous guidelines to be followed.
Implementing the plan will take a lot more work for all involved, but the group looks for this fair to be as close to normal as possible with social distancing being highly encouraged. Extra handwash/sanitation stations will be readily available throughout the fairgrounds. The list of full guidelines and safety measures will be released in the coming weeks.
“These guidelines are going to be a collaborative effort for all fair attendees to follow so we can all enjoy another wonderful Pike County Fair,” read the letter in part. “On behalf of everyone involved in this decision, I want to thank our community for their continued support and patience through all of this.”
It was a quick turnaround for the Pike County Agricultural Society. Once Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said that local fairs could implement a plan based on their needs in late May, that allowed the final stages of planning to begin for the 2020 Pike County Fair.
On May 28, a Facebook post on the Pike County Fairgrounds page shared the following: “Today’s announcement from Ohio’s Governor Mike DeWine concerning County Fairs was one we have hoped for. We along with our local Pike County General Health District can move forward with our plans for the 2020 Pike County Fair. The Fair Board can now put their nose to the grindstone and work with OSU Extension & our health officials on safety plans based on current restrictions. While we know things will look different from past fairs we are excited that our 4-H exhibitors will get the chance to get in the ring and show off all their hard work as well as our Still Project participants showcasing their many talents. It will take a village full of strong community minded people willing to follow necessary guidelines to help us pull this off and in that area we feel Pike County is very fortunate when it comes to 4-H and our youth. We have a lot of work ahead but the end result will be well worth it come August 1.”
Many plans had been taking place behind the scenes leading up to the announcement. For those 4-H participants taking animals to the fair, a virtual tag-in was held during the month of May. According to a post on the Pike County Fairgrounds Facebook page, that decision was based upon the COVID-19 restrictions in place for OSU Extension Staff and the Governor’s orders banning large gatherings.
More information will be released regarding the 2020 Pike County Fair as it becomes available.
