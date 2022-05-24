Three Pike County students were the recipients of the 2022 Fluor-BWXT (FBP) STEAM Scholarship, a one-time, $2,000 award. Each year, Fluor-BWXT awards 12 college scholarships to area high school students pursuing careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math (STEAM). More than 100 applications for the scholarships were received this year.
Britton Kritzwiser, one of Waverly High School’s valedictorians, a soccer player, member of the school news team, and past participant in the Department of Energy’s Science Bowl, plans to attend The Ohio State University and major in physics/astrophysics.
Tyler Sowards, Piketon High School, will be majoring in mechanical engineering at Wright State University. He is a member of the National Honor Society, an active youth leader and has twice secured first place in robotics engineering projects for 4-H.
Grace Amato, Piketon High School, maintained a 4.0 grade point average while operating her own baking business. She plans to continue providing desserts to local shops and individuals to help cover educational expenses while pursuing a bachelor’s degree at Shawnee State University in a STEAM-related field of study.
“While forging their paths and immersing themselves into their communities, our scholarship winners are working to enhance the quality of life for themselves and others,” Portsmouth Site Project Director JD Dowell said. “We are extremely proud of their accomplishments and look forward to seeing them continue to succeed.”
Since 2011, FBP has awarded $264,000 to graduating seniors pursuing careers in the STEAM field.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.