Ohio Governor Mike Dewine and his team released some important updates this week regarding the COVID-19 vaccination effort in Ohio.
The first press release came from Dewine and Lt. Governor Husted on Tuesday afternoon following the decision to put a halt on the administration of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
The official decision by the state of Ohio was made on Tuesday morning. Here is what the Governor’s team had to say about that decision, “Governor DeWine, Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud, and Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff, M.D., directed all Ohio vaccine providers this morning to temporarily pause using the Johnson and Johnson vaccine following a recommendation by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The recommendation was made after six people who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine experienced an extremely rare blood-clotting condition in the United States. The cases have occurred in women between 18 and 48 and the reactions have taken place within 6-13 days after receiving the vaccine.”
The Tuesday afternoon release offered something of an outline on the specific ramifications for the state of Ohio as well as a plan for moving forward, “The majority of the Ohio’s Johnson and Johnson doses were directed to mass vaccination clinics and to 63 public and private 4-year colleges and universities, most of which have already completed their student vaccinations. Of the mass vaccination clinics and college/university clinics that did plan to offer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine this week, most will proceed with their clinics by offering either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. A total of eight sites will not offer any vaccines this week as the health community works to recognize, report, and manage any adverse events related to the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. There are many other local providers with open appointments for the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov to look for open appointments.”
There have been a reported 6.8 million people who have received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine in the United States thus far. Of that number, 264,311 have been administered in the state of Ohio.
In the Governor’s second related press release of the week, there was a more broad outline of the state’s vaccination progress, and the issue of “Variant Spread” was also addressed.
The first topic addressed in Thursday afternoon’s release was Variant Spread, “Governor DeWine announced today that more than 36 percent of Ohioans have now received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, however, Ohio’s statewide case incidence number has reached 200 cases per 100,000 people as compared to 144 cases per 100,000 people four weeks ago. There are currently more than 1,300 COVID-positive patients in Ohio’s hospitals. “What we’re seeing in Ohio is a strong variant that is multiplying very quickly and is more contagious than the virus we’ve seen in the past, but we have hope, and hope is the vaccine,” said Governor DeWine. “Vaccination is how we get out of this.” The majority of the counties with the highest incidence of cases in Ohio are in the northern region of the state which is seeing a high level of variant cases. Lucas County is currently seeing the highest occurrence of cases with 341.1 cases per 100,000 county residents. Franklin County increased to Alert Level 4 (purple) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System due to a sustained increase in COVID-related emergency room visits, outpatient visits, and hospital admissions.”
The next portion of the update focused on Vaccination Opportunities for Ohioans, “There are a significant number of vaccine providers across the state with open vaccination appointments for this week and next week. Several sites are also accepting walk-up appointments including the mass vaccination clinic at Summit County’s fairgrounds, Franklin County’s regional mass vaccination clinic, and the Youngstown clinics at the Covelli Centre and Congregation Rodef Sholom Temple. Ohio’s mass vaccination clinic at the Wolstein Center in downtown Cleveland is also opening a satellite vaccination clinic on Friday and Saturday in Maple Heights which has many open appointments for the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov to look for open appointments or call 833-4-ASK-ODH to book an appointment over the phone.”
To access an in-depth report on COVID-19 data in the state of Ohio, you can visit: coronavirus.ohio.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.