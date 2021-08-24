From the Sept. 27, 1978 edition of the News Watchman ...
Bicyclists of all ages were invited to participate in a bicycle safety check from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Waverly High School. This safety exercise is being sponsored by the Pike County Jayceettes in cooperation with the Automobile Club of Southern Ohio and Waverly Police. Pictured is Waverly East Elementary student Frank Phroel whose bicycle is getting an early check from Sgt. Mike Corwin of the police and Jayceette President Penny Williams.
