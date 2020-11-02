On Friday, October 23, 2020, students at Waverly Intermediate participated in our annual Breast Cancer Coin March. Staff and Students dressed in pink, some in honor of family members, dropped their coins, dollar bills, and checks into the large pink-balloon-covered tub.
After a count of all the coins and monies collected, we raised a total of $1,055 to be given to Adena Hospice in Memory of Kristi Rhoads.
We would like to thank all our parents, students, teachers and staff for making this a successful coin march. At Waverly Intermediate, our students demonstrate being Respectful, Responsible, and Safe.
