Southern Ohio Medical Center is accepting patients at its new Northwest Family Practice. The practice is located on the campus of Northwest Local Schools at 812 Mohawk Drive in McDermott, Ohio.
This joins SOMC’s Eastern and Western facilities to become SOMC’s third school-based Family Practice. It provides easy access for students, as well as the general public.
“We’re thrilled to work with our local school districts to make healthcare as convenient as possible,” SOMC Director of Medical Staff Services Rebecca Fite said. “Our goal with this new facility is to bring primary care services directly to the Northwest community.”
The Northwest Family Practice features Nurse Practitioner Brittany Bolton and sees patients ages four and up. It provides a variety of services, including:
· Sick and well visits
· Lab services
· Walk-in appointments
· Vaccinations
· Sports physicals
It is open from 7:30am until 4pm, Monday through Friday. To schedule an appointment, call 740-356-6030. For more information, visit somc.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.