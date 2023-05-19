To be among the best in the state of Ohio in skills that will help you advance in life requires hours of preparation and hard work.
Two students, Ethan Compton and Tessa Risner, from the Pike County Career Technology Center were among the best in the SkillsUSA competition that took place on April 25 and 26 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.
Compton, a sophomore who came to the CTC from Eastern, was the state champion in Building Maintenance and received a gold medal. He will now advance to the national convention in Atlanta, Georgia in June to compete. Tessa Risner, a junior who came to the CTC from Western, is in the Patient Care program. Her competition was in Prepared Speech where she received a silver medal.
According to the Ohio SkillsUSA website (ohioskillsusa.org), SkillsUSA improves the quality of America’s skilled workforce through a structured program of citizenship, leadership, employability, technical and professional skills training. SkillsUSA was previously known as VICA (Vocational Industrial Clubs of America). Ohio’s organization started in 1952 as VIC, then organization became a National organization (VICA) in 1965, in 1999 the National Association became SkillsUSA-VICA and then finally just SkillsUSA in 2004.
SkillsUSA offers program-related competitions and academic competitions. Risner’s competition was on the academic side, rather than patient care.
Reflecting on the competition, Risner was extremely nervous as she went up an escalator to the floor where her judging took place. She arrived in a room full of students.
“Everybody was just standing there. We had to give them our resumes and then we signed in. Nobody knew each other’s names. We had numbers instead of our names,” Risner said.
“They had prepared speech and extemporaneous speaking (waiting) in the same room. I remember being really nervous because everyone was practicing their speeches and I was thinking they all were so good.”
Risner guessed that there were at least 20 other students in the prepared speech competition, but she said it was hard to know for sure since they had the two competitions in one room.
Risner had a long wait before she could give her speech for the judge.
“I went in there and he (the judge) told me it was one of the best speeches he had heard that day. I was the last person to go. He said, ‘I’m so proud of you.’ It was really exciting and nerve-wrecking,” Risner said.
“We had to speak on the theme ‘Our time is now.’ So I talked about community service and not wasting any second to do what you think you need to do, accomplish your goals, or help other people.”
Although Wendy Harper is Risner’s teacher for the Patient Care Technology program, English teacher Sarah Malone was one who helped Risner get ready for the competition.
“We practiced so much. It took me forever to write my speech. We took the speech that I was going to use to run for state officer. But I ended up not running, so we took the majority of what we did for that and changed it and added to it. That was the baseline,” Risner said. “It took me forever to write the rest of it because I never wrote a speech before and I didn’t know what to say. It took me two months.”
Risner was so appreciative of the time Malone spent with her to get ready for the competition where she was rewarded with the silver medal.
“When her seniors went to lunch at 10:30 a.m. we practiced every day for two weeks before the regionals and then two weeks every day before the state. It (the speech) is burned into my brain,” Risner said. “She (Malone) is the sweetest woman. She got me an hourglass necklace and told me that my time was now and that I made her so proud.”
Compton, who was instructed by Keith Richardson, did the janitorial component of Building Maintenance.
According to Richardson, the students in this competition have to show that they know about the overall maintenance of a facility. Compton had to do some electrical work, plumbing, basic floor care, mixing of cleaning chemicals and an interview process. He had to select the right materials, put it together in front of the judges correctly, and do the processes correctly. There were five students in his competition.
Compton said all of the students had to go in and sit at a table where they were told what they would have to do and how to prepare for it. Then they were taken up one by one up to each station and took us through it.
“They gave us a piece of paper that said what we were going to do and how we were going to do it. We had to read that for a couple of minutes, then give it back and get started on the project,” Compton said.
“When we got started on the project, they weren’t allowed to talk to us. They were only grading it. We had to do it all from memory. When we sat down, we had to get it all done, get up, let the judges look at it, and let them grade it.”
Compton was the first student called up to go through the stations and complete his tasks.
“I was about as nervous as I could be,” said Compton. “In the plumbing, it kind of got me.”
Compton knew something wasn’t right in his plumbing work and tried to figure out what he did wrong by taking the project apart and putting it back together several times. Finally, he let the judge check it and he had installed one piece backwards.
“That set me off. I didn’t think I was going to do very good. We moved on to the electrical part. I did it really fast. Then we did the stripping and waxing of a floor. I got through that. Those two were the best. Then we went on to the chemicals. I mixed those together just fine,” Compton said.
“At the end of it, we all had to do job interviews. That got me too. It was nerve-wracking with all of the other kids watching. Then they let people start going through at 12 (noon, to watch students compete) and that really put stress down my back.”
Compton was appreciative to Richardson for the extra help he gave him.
“I have to give credit to Rich (Mr. Richardson). He’s the one who taught me to do this, and put it all together the right way. I was in the lab for three or four months forcing it into my skull so I could get prepared and be ready. I got out of there that night thinking that some of those boys did better than I did,” Compton said.
Compton had another CTC instructor help him get ready for the competition. Electrical trades instructor Toby Beekman taught Compton the wiring component.
Once their competition day was over, the students went back to their hotel, the Hyatt Regency, where they were treated to pizza for supper. Some of them played cards in the hallway afterwards.
The next morning, the students rose and went to the awards assembly at 8 a.m.
“At the awards the next day, I was as nervous as I could be watching,” Compton said. “They called our competition, and my buddy said, ‘Hey that’s your name up there.’ I had to look at it twice before I realized that I had to go up.”
“Half of us were sitting there half asleep,” Risner said.
“Now since I got the gold (medal), I will be going down to Atlanta, Georgia for nationals,” Compton said. “For certain competitions, companies were donating prizes. I got a hammer and a crowbar for getting first.”
“As far as I can remember, Ethan is the first (Building Maintenance) student to go nationals in my teaching career of 22 years,” Richardson said.
Both students said they had fun and enjoyed the competition as well as seeing the work of other students.
“It was fun to look at the other competitions. We were looking at the welding sculptures. It is cool to see what these other kids can do,” Risner said. “All CTCs have some different programs. It was great to see what all of the other schools had to offer and what their kids could do in those programs.”
Both students like the CTC and are glad it was an option for them to get a head start on a career after school.
“I’m a hands-on kid for sure,” Risner said.
Compton added, “I was born and raised to work in a barn and work on anything. I know anything under the sun working with my hands.”
Richardson mentioned the administration and staff of the Pike County CTC and how much work they put into getting students ready for life outside the classroom, including Director Shon Tackett, Superintendent Eric Meredith and Mike Carter, who works in Job Placement.
“It is a whole team effort here at the school. I can’t brag on them enough and the service they do for the kids and the vocational side of things from the top down,” Richardson said. “Everybody here plays a part in what we do.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.