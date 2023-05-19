CTC SkillsUSA winners 2023 - Ethan Compton and Tessa Risner

Pike County Career Technology students Ethan Compton, left, and Tessa Risner stand by a bulletin board honoring their accomplishments at the state SkillsUSA competition. Compton has qualified for the national competition, which will take place in Atlanta, Georgia in June.

 Julie Billings/News Watchman

To be among the best in the state of Ohio in skills that will help you advance in life requires hours of preparation and hard work.

Two students, Ethan Compton and Tessa Risner, from the Pike County Career Technology Center were among the best in the SkillsUSA competition that took place on April 25 and 26 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments