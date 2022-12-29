WAVERLY – Southern Ohio Multimedia, in association with the Waverly Eagles, is again offering a New Year’s Eve event that features a catered dinner, a variety of music, and a celebration of the new year.

“New Year’s Jammin’ Eve” tickets are $75 and include a dinner of pork tenderloin, chicken breast, vegetables, an appetizer and dessert. Gates open at 5 p.m. and dinner will begin at 6 p.m. with music starting at 7.


