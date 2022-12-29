WAVERLY – Southern Ohio Multimedia, in association with the Waverly Eagles, is again offering a New Year’s Eve event that features a catered dinner, a variety of music, and a celebration of the new year.
“New Year’s Jammin’ Eve” tickets are $75 and include a dinner of pork tenderloin, chicken breast, vegetables, an appetizer and dessert. Gates open at 5 p.m. and dinner will begin at 6 p.m. with music starting at 7.
“When we started this event, it was important to us that we provided people an option on New Year’s Eve so our local people wouldn’t have to travel to any of the area’s metro areas for dinner and entertainment,” said Rick Greene, owner of Southern Ohio Multimedia and co-organizer of the SamJam Bluegrass Festival with his business partner Sammy Karr. “We have people who decorate it nicely and it’s a nice event. It can be for people who want a nice dinner that is catered, a nice night of music, and it can be a nice date.”
The event features independent country artist Rye Davis, bluegrass band Keith Prater & Lacy Creek, and 1980s rock ‘n’ roll cover band Wild Son. A DJ will ring in the new year.
“We love our bluegrass but we also thought a variety of music might have more appeal for a New Year’s Eve event,” Karr said. “This lineup has a little bit of something for everyone. These are all talented performers.”
All bar proceeds benefit the Waverly Eagles. Shuttle services will be provided to the Ameristay Hotel in Waverly and the Comfort Inn in Piketon.
Tickets are available at www.samjambluegrass.com under the New Year’s Jammin’ Eve tab and tickets will also be available at the gate. Tickets are reduced to $40 after 9 p.m.
For more information contact Sam Karr at (812) 699-0962 or Rick Greene at (740) 547-9059.
