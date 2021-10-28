PIKETON- Following the announcement of revised quarantine guidance from the Ohio Department of Health, the Scioto Valley Local School District decided to update its mask policy on Wednesday.
Effective Friday, students, staff, and visitors are not required to wear masks in school- ending the mandate had in place since last month.
"I feel very blessed and fortunate to tell you that on Friday, Oct. 29, the mask policy will no longer be in effect," said Superintendent Wes Hairston in a video address on the Scioto Valley Local School District Facebook page.
The district had been under a mask mandate since Thursday, Sept. 2, when high numbers of cases and quarantines contributed to that decision.
At that time, Hairston said the district had 52 active cases, 126 students in quarantine, and an additional 250 absent students.
COVID-19 numbers have dropped in Pike County since then and the same has been found at the school district. As of Tuesday, the superintendent said the district has two active cases and three students in quarantine.
"In short summary, the mask policy has been a very large success and has kept our staff and students in school," he said in another video update.
Still, as required by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, students will have to wear masks on school buses.
The district will also being conducting a trial run of the state's recently introduced "Mask to Stay” and “Mask to Play" quarantine options, also starting on Friday.
During a Monday press conference, ODH director Bruce Vanderhoff explained how the effects of out-of-school quarantining had unintentionally caused a reduction for in-school learning and added strain on parents, schools, and local health departments.
“While vaccination and masking remain critical components of ensuring a safe school environment, to support in-school learning, we offer an in-school alternative to out-of-school quarantining for students and school staff exposed to COVID-19 in school settings and during school-related activities,” he said. “Those exposed outside of school-related activities, such as in the household, should continue to follow standard quarantine guidelines.”
With the new guidance, those who are directly-exposed in a school environment to a COVID-19 positive case can stay at school if they adhere to the following:
- Wear a mask for 14 days after their last date of exposure.
- Monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.
- Isolate and get tested if they start to experience symptoms associated with COVID-19 (regardless of level of severity).
Students and staff can stop these quarantine procedures after seven days as long as they don’t develop symptoms and test negative between days five and seven after following the guidance.
Vanderhoff said the new guidelines were formed after reviewing results from a quarantine pilot project conducted by schools in Warren County. As reported by the Dayton Daily News, approximately 97% of students in participating schools- Springboro Schools and Mason City Schools- defined as a direct contact did not develop symptoms for COVID-19.
Hairston said the new policies are hopefully are here to stay, but the schools would consider reinstalling its mask policy if numbers were to jump again.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
