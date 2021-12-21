1. Scioto Valley school board holding January meeting
The Scioto Valley Local Board of Education will hold their next regular monthly and organizational meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:30 p.m.
The meeting will take place in the multi-purpose room of Piketon High School (1414 Piketon Rd.), where parking is on the west side of the building.
2. AAA: Gas prices decrease in Ohio; Crude prices up and down
The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is three cents lower this week at $3.136 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.136
Average price during the week of Dec. 13, 2021 $3.163
Average price during the week of Dec. 21, 2020 $2.087
3. Dec. 22 in History
On Dec. 22, 1807, Congress passed the Embargo Act, which halts all trading completely. It is hoped that the act will keep the United States out of the European Wars. On Dec. 22, 1829, The Baltimore & Ohio Railroad opened the first passenger railway line. On Dec. 22, 1918, The last of the food restrictions, enforced because of the shortages during World War I, were lifted. On Dec. 22, 2010, US President Barack Obama signed a law officially repealing the 17-year-old policy known as “Don’t ask, don’t tell”; the new law permits homosexuals to serve openly in the US military.
This Day in History Information Courtesy of historynet.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.