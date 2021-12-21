1. Scioto Valley school board holding January meeting

The Scioto Valley Local Board of Education will hold their next regular monthly and organizational meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting will take place in the multi-purpose room of Piketon High School (1414 Piketon Rd.), where parking is on the west side of the building.

2. AAA: Gas prices decrease in Ohio; Crude prices up and down

The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is three cents lower this week at $3.136 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.136

Average price during the week of Dec. 13, 2021 $3.163

Average price during the week of Dec. 21, 2020 $2.087

3. Dec. 22 in History

On Dec. 22, 1807, Congress passed the Embargo Act, which halts all trading completely. It is hoped that the act will keep the United States out of the European Wars. On Dec. 22, 1829, The Baltimore & Ohio Railroad opened the first passenger railway line. On Dec. 22, 1918, The last of the food restrictions, enforced because of the shortages during World War I, were lifted. On Dec. 22, 2010, US President Barack Obama signed a law officially repealing the 17-year-old policy known as “Don’t ask, don’t tell”; the new law permits homosexuals to serve openly in the US military.

This Day in History Information Courtesy of historynet.com.

