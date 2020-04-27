Through the week ending May 2, 2020: The following traffic advisory includes road construction and major maintenance projects requiring long-term lane restrictions and/or closures along the state and federal highway system in Pike County. For statewide information regarding road conditions affected by weather, construction, maintenance or accidents, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com
PIKE COUNTY
Work continues on a slide repair project on C.R. 50 (Watson Rd.) between Hay Hollow Rd. and Mutton Run Rd. C.R. 50 will remain restricted to one lane with traffic maintained using temporary signals. The location of the signals, work zone boundaries, and timing of the signals may change as work progresses, but no additional traffic impacts are currently anticipated. All work is expected to complete by summer 2020. (#19-0478)
Work has begun on a bridge replacement project on SR 124 between Spicy Run Rd. and Latham Hill Rd., east of Latham. Traffic will be maintained in one lane using temporary signals throughout construction. This project is expected to complete by late Summer 2020. (#19-4028)
Work has begun on a bridge maintenance project on US 23 over the Scioto River just north of Piketon. US 23 Northbound will be reduced to one lane daily for this work. (#19-1050)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.