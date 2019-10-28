As part of the Ohio Department of Transportation – District 9’s Planning Department, the district’s Environmental Office is seeking public input for a bridge rehabilitation project on State Route 335 in Pike County.
PIK-335-21.26 (PID: 12056) — It is proposed to rehabilitate the historic structure on SR 335 at the 21.26 mile mark in Pike County.
The project is located in a residential area of Jackson Township.
The existing historic structure is a stone arch culvert on railroad tie foundation.
The historic structure was built in 1830 as an aqueduct for the Ohio and Erie canal and repurposed to carry SR 335 over Wilson Run.
Wilson Run is a perennial stream that is in the Scioto River drainage basin. Within the project area Wilson Run has drainage area of 3.57 mi².
The project will require approximately 0.385 acres of permanent right-of-way. The permanent right-of-way is located along a residential lawns and stream channel.
No homes or businesses will be removed by the project.
A minimum of one lane, two-way traffic on SR 335 shall be maintained at all times by use of existing pavement and a temporary traffic signal.
The funding for the project is 80% Federal and 20% State. The environmental commitment date is 1/31/2020. The project is currently expected to be awarded 1/1/2021.
Written comments should be submitted by Nov. 11, 2019, or the deadline date that is posted on the website to: Greg Manson, ODOT District 9 Environmental Supervisor P.O. Box 467; 650 Eastern Avenue, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601
E-Mail: greg.manson@dot.state.oh.us
