PIKE COUNTY COURT
March 15, 2021
Robert J. Jones - Obstruction of official business. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
Harry L. Harris Jr. - Domestic violence and assault. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Harry L. Harris Jr. - Domestic violence. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall undergo domestic violence counseling (B.I.P.) and shall refrain from all contact with Gradey Arnold and Laura Bowman. $100 in court costs.
Cody H. Bennett - Contributing to unruliness. No contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall refrain from all contact with Roma Painter. Defendant shall stay away from the premises located at 323 Mossbarger Detty Rd. $100 in court costs.
Cody H. Bennett - Burglary. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. To be presented to grand jury. No cost to defendant.
Robert J. Jones - Driving under suspension - violation registration. Pled no contest. Found guity. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Travis W. Rowan - Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. To be presented to grand jury. No cost to defendant.
William E. Blanton - Possession of drug instruments. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant to pay court costs within 30 days. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
William E. Blanton - Drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs and possession of drug instruments. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Steven S. Peters - Possession of drug instruments, falsification, obstruction of official business, and drug paraphernalia (2X). Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Steven S. Peters - Resisting arrest. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
Stacey N. Irvin - Theft. Pled no contest. Found guilty. One year standard probation. Defendant shall stay away from the premises located at Dollar General, Piketon, Ohio 45661. $100 in court costs.
Sarah B. Young - Theft. One year standard probation. Pled no contest. Found guilty. $100 in court costs.
Anthony R. Morales - Child endangerment, driving under suspension - Financial Responsibility Act, and possession of marijuana. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Anthony R. Morales - Reckless operation. Pled no contest. Reduced. Defendant completed three day D.D.I.P. (Driver Intervention Program). $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Eric A. Williams - Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim's request or victim's unwillingness to prosecute. Victim did not appear at pre-trial hearings. No cost to defendant.
Troy M. Fleckinger - Aggravated menacing. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall refrain from all contact with Chelsey Thompson and shall stay away from Chelsey Thompson's residence.
Troy M. Fleckinger - Disorderly conduct. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Troy M. Fleckinger - Identity fraud. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. To be presented to grand jury. No cost to defendant.
Troy M. Fleckinger - Theft. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Kyle P. Russell - Littering. One year standard probation. Defendant is to clean up trash site within one week from March 15, 2021 and provide proof of such to the probation officer of this court.
Bradley C. Rochin - Possession of marijuana. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Bradley C. Rochin - OVI/Under the influence. No contest. Pled guilty. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant may complete three day D.D.I.P. (Driver Intervention Program) in lieu of jail time. Must be completed within six months. $375 fine. $100 in court costs.
Bradley C. Rochin - Fail to control motor vehicle. Pled no contest. Found guilty.
Amy Needham Davis - Domestic violence and assault. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim's request or victim's unwillingness to prosecute. Victim did not appear at pre-trial hearings. No cost to defendant.
Steven S. Peters - Domestic violence and assault. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim's request or victim's unwillingness to prosecute. Victim did not appear at pre-trial hearings. No cost to defendant.
