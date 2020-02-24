The Pike County Retired Teachers Association resumes meetings on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 11:15 a.m. with a great lunch in the cafe at the Pike County CTC (vocational school) and program in the media room nearby.

President Larry Meredith welcomes all who receive benefits from STRS to become a part of PCRTA and ORTCA, which is our voice at the Ohio legislature. Our Southeastern Ohio ORTA rep, Don Ullman, will bring us updates. He and his wife may also sing.

For reservations, if not called, please contact Kay at 740-226-3044 or Mary at 740-493-2931. All are welcome to fellowship with fellow retirees.

