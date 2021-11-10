BEAVER- Atomic Credit Union is pleased to announce that Taylor Osborn is now the Branch Manager of our Beaver branch, located at 5751 Beaver Pike.
Osborn graduated from Piketon High School in 2013. She graduated from Ohio University in 2017 with a Bachelor of Science in Health. Working at Atomic for four years, she has been with her fiancé, Jace Lute, for five years and they are planning a wedding in the spring of 2022.
Lute is bringing his nine-year-old son, Cole, to the marriage, who Osborn already adores and is looking forward to watching him grow and succeed. In her spare time, she enjoys reading and spending time with her family and her dog, Duke.
Atomic Credit Union is a third-year recipient of Forbes Magazine Best-in-State Credit Union. We serve over 60,000 members at 14 branch locations in Southern Ohio and operate a total of 50 student-run credit union branches in local area schools. In addition to brick and mortar branches, you have 24/7 access to your account through the Mobile App and Digital Banking.
