PIKETON– The Piketon Community Improvement Corporation has begun purchasing dilapidated properties for redevelopment and resale as part of a beautification process for the area to enhance the economic development of the area. Fluor-BWXT recently donated $25,000 to the CIC to support the improvements and development within the Village.
“We are happy to be able to invest in Mayor Spencer’s vision for the Village of Piketon and are excited to see so much progress and economic development that benefits the future growth and prosperity of the area” said JD Dowell, FBP site project director.
"The CIC can do things that I can't do as the Mayor of the Village of Piketon," said Piketon Mayor and CIC Board President Billy Spencer. “The CIC is a private non-profit organization and the economic development arm of the Village of Piketon. Our whole purpose is to clean the town of blight and increase the value of neighboring properties."
Support, like the recent FBP donation, will help serve as a catalyst to help the CIC reach their goals for community redevelopment.
“This is tax-free money that the CIC can use to purchase and prepare for resale valuable property in the community to make better use of the land and provide additional revenue to the Village,” FBP Steering Group Chairman Tim Poe said.
As part of Fluor-BWXT’s Community Commitment, significant economic investments are being made in the region through FBP’s partnership with the Joint Economic Diversification Initiative of Southern Ohio. The goal is to create and retain jobs for a sustainable and strong economy in Jackson, Pike, Ross and Scioto counties. Since 2011, FBP has provided more than $4.4 million dollars in economic grants - creating and retaining approximately 2,500 jobs in Jackson, Pike, Ross and Scioto counties.
