Last week, Waverly City Schools gave thanks to the continued local support towards its Community Outreach Parent Engagement program.

“The following have contributed not just financially but of their time and talents to the COPE Program. We appreciate all that they have done. We couldn’t do what we do without the help of the community,” said Terri Dunham, Social Services Assistant.

Shown in photos: Botkin Funeral Home, Boyer Funeral Home, River Valley Church, New Covenant Church-CCC, Dixon Jewelers, Dr. Kittaka, Lions Club, Jeff & Candy Chattin

