The annual queen and court will reign over the 2023 Pike County Dogwood Festival beginning with the Opening Ceremonies on Thursday, April 27 at 6 p.m. at the Pike County Fairgrounds.
The first candidate is Mylie Burton. Mylie is the daughter of Shawn Willis and Jill Burton. She is a sophomore at Piketon High School, where she is a member of the student council, Spanish Club, Literary Club, Heart 4 Art, softball, powerlifting, cheerleading and travel softball.
Mylie has received awards for being an honor student. She was the 2019 Wing Ding contest winner and the 2019 grand prize winner in the Tecumseh poster contest. She won the 2021 PHS Cheerleading Rising Star Award and is a College Credit Plus Student.
Burton volunteers through PHS community service, and she volunteered at the Pavilion in Piketon activities center prior to COVID-19. Mylie’s interests include roller coasters, ziplining, weightlifting, going to the beach, drawing, and playing softball. Mylie plans to play softball at the University of Rio Grande while studying to become a veterinarian.
“I have been to every Dogwood Festival since I was born. I’ve lived in Piketon my entire life and it would be an honor to represent Pike County as the Dogwood Festival Queen. I hope to gain self-confidence, make new friends, enjoy new experiences, and become a great role model,” Burton said
The second candidate is Brooklynn Hart. Brooklynn is the daughter of Steve and Stacey Hart. She is a junior at Piketon High School, where she participates in cheerleading, soccer, powerlifting, softball, Girl Scouts and musical set crew.
Hart has received awards for cheerleading and powerlifting, and she has earned Bronze and Silver Awards in Girl Scouts. She volunteers through student council, community service club, welcome committee, and a youth led coalition called Wave Makers.
Hart’s interests include anything outside like swimming, hiking, and fishing. She also enjoys hanging out with her friends and babysitting. Hart plans to attend Ohio University and become a perfusionist.
“I would like to represent the community and be a role model to younger kids and have fun. After my Junior Miss days came to an end, I haven’t found anything where I could be my true self. I enjoy dressing up and talking to people, so I feel that this was for me,” Hart said.
