The annual queen and court will reign over the 2023 Pike County Dogwood Festival beginning with the Opening Ceremonies on Thursday, April 27 at 6 p.m. at the Pike County Fairgrounds.

The first candidate is Mylie Burton. Mylie is the daughter of Shawn Willis and Jill Burton. She is a sophomore at Piketon High School, where she is a member of the student council, Spanish Club, Literary Club, Heart 4 Art, softball, powerlifting, cheerleading and travel softball.


