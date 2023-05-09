The Pike County Commissionersmet Thursday with Kris Ruggles from Stand Associates an engineering form that has been helping with sewer projects and other project.
Ruggles asked the commissioners about an ongoing discussion that has been going on about procuring generators for the engineer's office and the government center.
This has a been a main goal of the commissioners since a power outage during the winter holiday caused sprinkler lines to freeze and bust causing thousands of dollars with of damage to the Pike County Government Center.
The commissioners had hoped they could obtain a grant for the generators.
Ruggles said he had talked to a representative from Sen. JD Vance’s office. Ruggles said that the representative said that Vance would be willing to write a letter of support for the commissioners to receive a grant.
“There are two grants out there,” Ruggles said. “One is Homeland Security, one is FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency.) I’m going to talk to her (the representative) and see, from their perspective, which one can they help with the most.”
Ruggles believes that the Homeland Security grant is the better option.
“We’ll have to probably be a little bit creative with how we write it up,” Ruggles said. “The Homeland Security ones are typically given for critical facilities like your wastewater plant, your water plant, things like that.”
Ruggles did believe the backstory of what happened to the building with the sprinkler lines freezing up in the winter will help the county’s application.
“We (the government center building) are vulnerable,” Chattin said. “We can do everything we’re going to do and still the day the electric goes off and it’s 10 degrees and the wind is blowing those five or six nozzles (with antifreeze) will be protected but not the rest of it.”
Ruggles next talked about diesel vs. natural gas generators. Ruggles said that hospitals do not use natural gas because hospitals cannot have more than 10 seconds of outage for ICU and life support machines.
“When you get into the bigger generators, 250 Kw (kilowatt) is what you’ll want here,” Ruggles said. “At that size, you’ll probably have to put an extra regulator outside.” Ruggles explained when the generator kicks on it sucks so much gas it can suck the pilot light out.
Chattin said natural gas made sense to him because there is basically an “inexhaustible supply” of fuel.
Ruggles agreed for the facility, and to save the cost of building a foundation for a fuel and maintenance that a diesel generator would require, natural gas could be the way to go.
Ruggles said they would get a partner company who does exclusively HVAC and electrical work for buildings and they will start looking at the buildings within the next two weeks.
