The Ohio State University’s Pike County Extension office will be holding a “Life Skills for Success!” program for Pike County’s youth beginning in April.
The program, which is open to all students in grades 6-8, will be held at the Pike County Fairgrounds in Piketon and will include multiple sessions to help promote a positive lifestyle for young people. The program being used is from “Botvin LifeSkills” and includes the following topics: Self-Image & Self-Improvement, Making Decisions, Smoking: Myths and Realities, Alcohol: Myths and Realities, Violence and the Media, Coping with Anxiety, Coping with Anger, Communication and Social Skills, Assertiveness, and Resolving Conflicts.
The first class will be held on Monday, April 5 from 5-7pm. Subsequent classes will be held each Monday through May 17th from 5-7pm.
There is no cost to attend the program. To make a reservation to attend this program or for more information call 740-289-4837.
