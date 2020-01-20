PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS

Nov. 19, 2019

James M Howard, Jr. – Disorderly conduct. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case 19CRB0717 A and C and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.

Nov. 20, 2019

Joshua D Tripp – Petty theft, persistent disorderly conduct, and public intoxication. Guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant to pay restitution to Denny’s Dog House in the amount of $20.50 and shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.

Joshua D Tripp – Obstructing official business. Guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.

Arthur W Young, Jr. – Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim’s request or victim’s unwillingness to prosecute. Victim did not appear at pre-trial hearings. No cost to defendant.

Zachary M Mays – Possession of firearm while intoxicated. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice case was to be filed in Waverly Mayor’s Court. No cost to defendant.

Christy L Cooper – D.U.S. – F.R.A. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice; defendant obtained a valid temporary permit. No cost to defendant.

PIKE COUNTY LAND TRANSFERS

Sunfish Township

2.321 acres: Keith E Skidmore, Debra J Skidmore, Teresa A Pettit, Teresa A Skidmore, and Justin H Pettit to Justin H Pettit and Teresa A Pettit. Survivorship Deed. November 27, 2019.

Union Township

Lot 4 Country Living Subdivision: Kasey Marie Fairchild to Dana Mustard. Quitclaim Deed. November 25, 2019.

Village of Piketon

0.1138 acres: Rhonda Taylor and Henry C Taylor to Alexander Sean White and Jean-Paul White. Survivorship Deed. November 12, 2019.

0.1031 acres: Rhonda Taylor and Henry C Taylor to Erick Williams and Jennifer Williams. Survivorship Deed. Number 12, 2019.

3.8495 acres and 0.2787 acres: David D Seif and Elizabeth Seif to Mary Jo Dean Trustee and Mary Jo Dean Living Trust. Quitclaim Deed. November 12, 2019.

0.402 acres: Jesse D Raines and Tara L Raines to Jean Paul P White and Lindsay M White. Survivorship Deed. November 18, 2019.

Village of Waverly

Lot 134 Waverly Estate No 1: James D Snodgrass and Kathy F Snodgrass to Tesla Hart and Hayden Sims. Survivorship Deed. November 08, 2019.

Lot 29 Fractional Lots 30 & 39 James Emmitt and Companys: New Hope Church of Christ to Grace Community Church. Quitclaim Deed. November 21, 2019.

Lot 75 Waverly Place Addition: Jamie L Endicott to Jamie L Endicott and Sandra Acord. Survivorship Deed. December 03, 2019.

Load comments