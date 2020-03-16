For the safety of our patients and volunteers, the Hope Clinic of Pike County will be taking a precautionary measure to limit the exposure to the Coronavirus by closing on the following dates:
Tuesday, March 17th,
Tuesday, March 24th
Tuesday, March 31st
Should you need refills or have questions, please contact Linda Rigsby at 740-222-4323.
Please allow for a 24-hour response time as a Doctor will need to be contacted for refills.
Sorry for any inconvenience. We will continue to pray for the safety and good health of you and your families.
-The Hope Clinic of Pike County
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.