For the safety of our patients and volunteers, the Hope Clinic of Pike County will be taking a precautionary measure to limit the exposure to the Coronavirus by closing on the following dates:

Tuesday, March 17th,

Tuesday, March 24th

Tuesday, March 31st

Should you need refills or have questions, please contact Linda Rigsby at 740-222-4323.

Please allow for a 24-hour response time as a Doctor will need to be contacted for refills.

Sorry for any inconvenience. We will continue to pray for the safety and good health of you and your families.

-The Hope Clinic of Pike County

Load comments