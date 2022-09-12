Waverly Village Council met in regular session on Tuesday, Sept, 6 and discussed the possibility and need for levies in departments throughout the village.
Auditor Debbie Whaley provided the council with a document showing the last time the village had passed levies.
“You see 1987, I’m pretty sure that’s old enough you realize can see we cannot afford to keep ourselves with what we made in 1987,: Whaley said, “
The last time a new police levy was passed in Waverly was 1987. In the 11 yeast prior to that three levies were passed. One was padded 1976, 1977, 1980 and the last in 1987.
“These are all continuing levies,” Whaley said “We are discussing between (mayor) Greg (Kempton), (Finance Committee chair, councilman) Skymr (Bevens), myself, the police department and fire department we’re discussing levies. If we decided to run a levy, we have to make sure that the continuing ones won’t go away.”
“When these come up they’re always renewals,” Kempton said. “The renewal is based on the property value at time (the original levy was passed).So we're going back decades in property value . We could re-run (a levy) as a replacement, which would go to the current property value.”
Kempton said the risk is if you lose that levy, not only do you not get the property value updates you lose the levy with the old property value too.
“One thing I’ve kicked, is there any intesterst in running parks levy? The reason is anything we don’t have to pay out of the general fund to parks can be used for whatever department,” Kempton said. “If it fails we don’t lose anything.” The reason being the village doesn’t currently have a parks levy.
“We really need replacement, but they're risky,” Kempton said. “You’ve got to go out and work. All of us would have to make sure we don’t put anything at risk. Even the smaller ones like the Street Dept., we’ve talked for years, off and on, about running a replacement levy for that. It’s only bring $69,000 for road and bridge and it’s definitely not enough,”
Kempton said that no levy is off table for a fund that gets funding from the general fund, which includes except water and sewer..
Kempton said one reason for lack of funds is that the state took away the tangible personal property money from cities and villages, which in Waverly is about $380,000 a year.
