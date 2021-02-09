Enrollment for the Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC) programs for the 2021 crop year is currently open. The deadline to enroll and make amendments to program elections is March 15, 2021. Producers have the option to enroll covered commodities in either ARC-County, ARC-Individual, or PLC. These are the same program options that were available to producers during the 2019 and 2020 crop years, but in some cases, producers may want to amend program elections to better manage the potential risks facing their farms during the 2021 crop year.
The Pike County Extension office will be hosting a face-to-face meeting to discuss and review ARC/PLC Decisions. We will also review decision-tools that are available to help you evaluate Farm Bill decision options moving forward.
The Pike County meeting will be held on Thursday, February 18 at 9:30AM at the Pike County Fairgrounds.
*This program is free, but registration will be required.
You may register one of three ways:
• online at https://go.osu.edu/2021farmbill
• call the Pike County Extension Office at (740)289-4837
• email Will Hamman at hamman.41@osu.edu
To comply with Covid-19 health guidelines, proper social distancing will be maintained, and face masks will be required during these events. Due to social distancing requirements, each program will be limited to 20 to 25 participants so pre-registration is important, and we will not be able to accept walk-ins.
OSU Extension will also be offering a state-wide webinar this winter focused specifically on the ARC/PLC decision in 2021, reviewing decision-tool calculators available to evaluate options, and current market outlook, as well as a webinar focused on crop insurance decisions for 2021. There is no cost to attend these meetings, but registration is required:
• February 25, 2021 9:00-11:00am. ARC/PLC for the 2021 Crop Year.
• March 8, 2021: 10:00am-12:00p. 2021 Corn and Soybean Crop Insurance Considerations.
You can find the information and registration about these two meetings by going to www.go.osu.edu/arcplc2021
